Transcripts: 12-14-2022 Press Conferences

QB DAVIS MILLS

Do you think the offense will be able to find success against the Chiefs defense?

"I hope so. Like I said, after this past game, anything we can do to switch up the looks and keep defenses guessing, I think that's advantageous for us. Just going out there and moving the football is what we're trying to do."

When the two-quarterback system was presented to you last week, what was your reaction?

"We felt good about it. Obviously, both of us have the mindset whatever we can do to help the team win games. That's what we're doing. If they use the both-quarterback system, we're trying to move the ball and score touchdowns. That's our main focus."

How much of a challenge does Chiefs DT Chris Jones and their front present?

"He's a really good player, and he's shown that for years and years now. It's something we have to keep focused on, but our offensive line has stepped up extremely well and handled the challenges all year. It's just like any other week."

Are you looking forward to seeing Chiefs S Justin Reid, your former teammate?

"Yeah, it will be cool. I've played against him for years now. Here at practice, he was with us, and even back in my Stanford days when I was running scout team my freshman year there. It will be fun seeing a former teammate."

Is it a different preparation to play a full game versus preparing to play with two quarterbacks?

"I don't think it's too different. Obviously you're preparing in the gameplan and making sure you're on top of all the details, and you're able to go out and execute your job once you are given the chance. I don't think there's any difference between playing the whole entire game or playing only a couple of snaps. There's not really a big difference."

Did you know WR Amari Rodgers during the draft process? What have you seen from him?

"I knew Amari (Rodgers) just kind of around and recruiting back in high school. I think I played his team on seven-on-seven maybe my junior year in a tournament up in Knoxville. I think he's done extremely well coming in and picking up the offense really fast, being able to go out there and make plays. He's able to move around in different positions which is rare for a receiver to come in and do that. A lot of times people come in and only learn one spot, but he's able to move around and learn a bunch of different roles. It makes it easier for us to find ways to get him the ball."

Did you have certain plays, downs or formations on Sunday where you knew which quarterback would play?

"There were different thoughts and different situations. A lot of third-down stuff, red zone stuff. We each had plays in different situations. Ultimately, it was up to Pep (Hamilton) to try to find the best plays with each given player, so that's what we were both prepared for."

What did you think of your offensive line's performance against the Dallas defense?

"They did extremely well. I don't think there were any QB pressures when I was in there. I thought they were very efficient. Props to them, props to the running backs for stepping up and helping out in protection as well. A lot of plays made by the receivers to get open on time, so I was able to get the ball out and take some of the pressure off the offensive line as well."

What is your approach to the run game without RB Dameon Pierce?

"Dameon (Pierce) is a great player. It's going to be tough not having him this week, but we have a lot of guys who are talented and ready to step up in that room and make plays. It's kind of that next man up mentality. We're ready for anyone to go up and start taking those touches."

What gives you confidence in RB Rex Burkhead and RB Dare Ogunbowale?

"Being with them every day gives confidence. We know exactly what they're capable of. We know they're going to go out there and do the right thing. Both of those guys are very talented, and they're able to win their one-on-ones."

What do you recall about RB Rex Burkhead's career-game versus the Los Angeles Chargers last year?

"I remember that was a full team win, offense, defense, and special teams. When Rex (Burkhead) had the ball, there were some plays where the offensive line opened up holes and allowed him to run through. Then, there were a couple of plays where Rex put the team on his back, made people miss, popped off some big runs. I know the big run he had there might have been one or two guys in the backfield unblocked and he was able to make both of them miss and run for a big run. A lot of it's in the scheme, but sometimes when you get in the NFL you have to make a play. Both of those guys are very capable of that, so we're excited to see what they can do."

Are there things you can do as the quarterback to make sure the team is staying positive?

"Yeah. The quarterback, all the leaders on the team, making sure everyone is coming in with the same mindset. Everyone is focused on winning games, can't let anything outside of that distract you from what our job is, to come in here and put our best foot forward each day in hopes of winning games on Sundays."

Have you seen the team keep a positive attitude through this tough time?

"Yeah. It's frustrating not getting the results you want any weekend, but everyone here is professionals. Everyone here knows what we need to do to go out there and win games. For the majority, it's positive, very optimistic that we're going to go out there and win games."

What was the relationship like with QB Jeff Driskel during the game? Was that fun to interact with him?

"There's a lot of back-and-forth on the sideline, making sure we were seeing things the same, kind of bouncing ideas off each other. Obviously, our play calls weren't the exact same, so we're not seeing the exact looks. From the mind of the quarterback, a lot of times you can only relate to what other quarterbacks are thinking. When you have somebody to talk to who's also getting live reps, live bullets flying at them in the game, it helps."

On your plays, what can improve in the quarterback run game?

"Biggest thing is just going out and executing. I didn't know the exact stats of run versus pass when I was in and what the play calls were. Both of our jobs are to just go in and move the ball. Make sure we're staying in advantageous situations, staying out of obvious passing scenarios and going down and trying to find ways to get points."

Does it give you confidence how successful the offense was on third down?

"Yeah. Every week is a challenge in its own. But like I said and like you just said, anytime we can find ourselves in third-and-shorts, third-and-mediums, stay out of those third-and-long passing situations, that's what we want to do so we can sustain drives."

How impressed have you been with WR Chris Moore in the absence of WR Nico Collins and WR Brandin Cooks?

"Chris (Moore) has done an excellent job stepping up and being able to play multiple positions. If guys go down, he's able to make a lot of plays. He and I have had really good chemistry in times like this, where guys have gone down and he's had the ability to step up. He continues to show that he's going to make a lot of plays."

Do you think WR Chris Moore has been effective?

"He's a great player. Runs really good routes, had good hands, finds a way to separate at the catch point."

What did you notice from yourself and your ability to pass down field in the Cowboys game?

"Those were just good looks for us to push the ball down field. I know there's one go-ball on the right to Chris (Moore), and then there was a scramble late in the game on the final drive. I think those were probably the two deep balls. Other than that, it just comes organically in the offense. The more we can do, the more things will come open on different plays. We just want to continue to stay effective and continue switching up the looks."

Was there any change in recognition that your felt in yourself?

"I think the big thing like I talked about last week is my mindset, the checklist you do pre-snap, shaping your thoughts, the acronym we always talk about in the quarterback room. Once the ball is snapped, simplify it, know your read, know exactly what you're looking for. If nothing's open downfield, find a way to get the ball to the check down."

How much did the two-quarterback system help you make in-game adjustments?