Transcripts: 12-15-2022 Press Conferences

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR FRANK ROSS

Opening Statement

"Kansas City Chiefs, so with their special teams coach (Dave Toub), you guys already know this, but he has coached with Lovie (Smith). Man, what a resume as far as the return game has gone for him. All the different players that he's coached and brought up. So, taking non-returners and turning them into electric players, or guys that don't have as much experience or history. Toub has done an incredible job. There's nobody better. We have our work cut out for us on Sunday. To eliminate the return game with Isaiah (Pacheco). There's a guy who essentially a starting running back and a starting kick returner. You look at the players he's developed and brought along. The kid from South Dakota Jack Cochrane. He plays as fast as they come as a core coverage player, and the reason (Tommy) Townsend has been so good. Yeah, he's a really good punter leading the league in net, but the core coverage has been fantastic. Guys like Cochrane, guys like (Leo) Chenal, guys like Jerick McKinnon as the personal protector. You have (Bryan) Cook, the kid out of Cincinnati who is starting at wing for them has been fantastic. Very, very savvy. He's an instinctual player for a rookie. Then you look at (Chris) Lammons playing the gunner and having a disruptive mentality playing with speed down the core on kickoff and on the perimeter for punts. So, we've got our work cut out for us. We've got to find a way to make a difference in the game and eliminate any explosives from that dynamic return game."

How do you approach DB Tremon Smith's role on special teams while he's playing more cornerback on defense?

"There's definitely going to be some movement around. To be honest, we have to get it ready by Sunday, working through who can take what reps from all the special teams perspective. You saw last week, there was movement throughout the game. Chris Moore taking gunner reps and downing the ball on the one (yard line). Things like that. There's going to be movement throughout the game. What that might look like in sum on Sunday will definitely change with the flow of the game, depending on who's being used the most. Yeah, we have our substitutions that we're going to be working through, but if this guy needs a blow, we have our second in line ready to go. So, Tremon (Smith), there will be some movement there starting at corner."

How does it feel when you see core special teams players have success on offense or defense?

"We're excited for any Texans making big plays, of course. It definitely has a special place for you, especially as a special teams coach when those guys are getting their chances and making the most of their opportunities. You know, I try to stay level-headed and just give them a high five or a pat on the helmet because I want him to go out there and keep playing ball. But man, I was raving. Super excited for Tremon (Smith). I want him to continue to do that. I would say the only thing is my dry sense of humor, I walked up to him and said, 'Don't forget about us now. Please come back and play on special teams and stay hungry with that Texans special teams attitude.' Anytime guys like that go make plays, great, they are coming back. Like Chris Moore. How about that game on offense? Coming back, gloves off, put him right in the mud going running down on what ended up being a critical downing of a punt. Need to continue to have that throughout the entire core unit."

How do you assess the special teams performance against the Cowboys after letting up a punt return against the Browns?

"We found out we have a chin. You can take some shots, and we're going to deliver our own. That still stings, giving those big plays up. We have a higher standard, and that can't ever happen. When it does, you've got to keep going forward. Great, we had a solid game against Dallas. We were able to find a way to make some plays, some difference making plays. But it doesn't get easier. We've got one of the best team in the whole NFL, as a whole three units – offense, defense, special teams. But when you refine it down to the kicking game, it's one of the best special teams units in the NFL. Their punter is leading in net. Yeah, they have a gunner in (Chris) Lammons that is playing, but look at the backside gunner. They rotated six different bodies through there. Practice squad elevations, different players going out there, wide receivers. You're looking at a special teams coach that uses a fullback, three tight ends, wide receivers and running backs in their core. I mean, we have four and five linebackers, playing defensive guys. So, he knows how to get guys ready, and for us to be able to go out there and answer the bell again, we've got to have a tough chin this week and make sure we can take some shots and still continue to pound and go."

How do you balance your special teams needs when the injury report continues to grow?

"First off, you have to train your team to be multiple. Be ready for depth. It happened in the game on Sunday, it's going to continue to happen. What is it, Week 15? The question is can we prepare players on a weekly basis to step into roles that maybe they're, not inexperienced, but haven't taken a ton of game reps at. Making sure on our end we're sweeping those corners as coaches just to make sure we're prepared for all answers. That is going to happen, but we live in a special teams world. If you've coached the last preseason NFL football game as a special teams coach, you are used to changes and adversity. I don't want to say it's new, we just have to be on our P's and Q's and be ready to go for that in game."

What do you think of your special teams unit ability to get takeaways?