Transcripts: 12-18-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"That team out there today has won one game, but they're not playing like that. They're showing up every day, taking coaching, trying to get better. They're coming to the games and giving ourselves a chance to win it at the end. We still haven't finished a game the way we need to get a win, but we're building. Offensively, when it comes down right up until the end, and you have over 20 points on the board, there are some things that we've done well. Throwing the football, our two-quarterback system did some good things. I thought Davis (Mills) did some good things throwing it. Our play when Dameon (Pierce) went down, as you saw was to move Royce Freeman up. He is a good football player, been on our practice squad and can do some things. I thought he ran the ball well throughout. This week, we knew who we were playing. Chris Jones, I think is as good a defensive player as there is in the league, so we thought that moving Tytus (Howard) to the guard position would help us in a lot of different ways. I thought that gave us a chance. Defensively, whenever you can take the ball away, it was going to be one of those kind of games. Patrick Mahomes is as good as there is. (Travis) Kelce, Hall of Fame tight end. They have outstanding skill throughout, so we knew it would be tough duty. I thought the guys fought, hung in there. The takeaways always give you a chance, and special teams too. We fought hard. I understand it's still a loss. We're going to keep showing up is what we're going to do. Next, it will be on to Tennessee on a short week."

The league is about wins and losses, but does playing two good teams back-to-back give you encouragement as you try to finish the season on a positive note?

"We're looking for some positives. We're not going to the playoffs. We realize that. The last couple of weeks, the two teams we played, I think both of them have a chance to win it all. So, for us to see this year where we are, but to see what we can be. We have some injuries. I really like the guys that stepped up, two corners. Our receivers aren't playing. There are some positives to build on. That's what I expect the guys to do. I expect them to show up and fight like that throughout. Eventually, you've got to get over the hump."

QB Davis Mills played well, but the fumble at the end was costly. What did you see on the play?

"I saw what you all saw. Ball security, it's paramount. You have to have it, especially in that situation. It's a tough back-and-forth game. Once you got to overtime, who could have the best ball security? Or looking at the other side of the ball, who can take the ball away? Just unfortunate for our team."

With the two-QB system, you had QB Jeff Driskel in the red zone. What was the thought behind having him in at that time?

"The thinking is get the ball in the end zone. It's as simple as that. Hindsight is always a lot better. But the thinking down in the red zone is Jeff (Driskel) gives us more options while we're down there on that play. We had opportunities mixing both quarterbacks in. I can't say that I wish it was just as simple as that. Have Davis (Mills) in then and we score, and everything is fine."

How do you define how QB Davis Mills played, and what that last play means to him and the team?

"First off, we just can't look at one play. I understand that was a critical play. Critical mistake there at the end. You have to look at the body of work. I'm just talking about the body of work on this game. Would our opinion be a little different now if we had driven down, not turned the ball over that last time? I know we didn't, so it's good and bad. That's how our play at the quarterback position has been most of the year."

In the first half, your team had a 14-7 lead and punted. What was the decision there? Then, with eight seconds to go, did you feel like you could get within K Ka'imi Fairbairn's range?

"No, no, no, and no. We had a lead, thought we were playing pretty good. I liked the position we were in. Backed them up a little bit. I would do the same thing again in that situation too."

Today, you used QB Jeff Driskel 17 or 18 plays and averaged about 1.2 yards. When you were struggling, why did you keep trying to go?

"Because we thought we could get that average up a little bit. That's why we did it. I see the numbers right now. There's always a chance, when you haven't had success, that you can break one a little bit later on, so we stayed with our game plan. Our game plan gave us an opportunity with the guys that we played when we played them. If we don't turn the ball over there at the end, we have an opportunity to win the game, so can't fault the game plan much."

Do you think there are opportunities to take a less conservative approach?

"I wouldn't say that's a conservative approach. I thought that was the approach that we should use at the time to win the football game. The ball was where? Around the 50 (yard-line) or whatever? There were a lot of plays. I can't remember everyone the way you all can. In the moment, I thought the way the game was going, thought that's what we should do. In those eight seconds, that's what we thought we should do. We're all in agreement. I wish it was just as simple as, go for it there and everything is fine. It's a lot more than that. Did you see how the game ended? That's exactly the position we wanted to be in. There, right at the end, with an opportunity to make a play to win the football game. We can live with that."

OL Tytus Howard has been playing really well at right tackle this season. Was it just because DT Chris Jones was coming that made the decision to put him inside at guard?

"That was a part of it. When I talk about how good a player I think Chris Jones is, but Kenyon Green didn't suit today either. So, all of that went into it. Each week, we look at who is available, and what combination gives us the best chance? Today, that combination gave us the best chance."

If OL Kenyon Green can't go next week, do you see OL Tytus Howard staying inside?

"I think it's a little early for that. We're just kind of digesting what happened right now as much as anything."

What did it mean for RB Royce Freeman to contribute like that with RB Dameon Pierce out?

"It's been that way with us throughout. We've had injuries. The next guy up, that is the philosophy that we have. We're going to play the game, so it is about the next guy stepping up. Royce (Freeman) has waited patiently. As I said, been on our practice squad, going against the one defense each day, all of those things. I thought he took advantage of his opportunity. I thought we ran the ball. There was a period of time there where I felt pretty good about how we were blocking up front and how he was running."

Prior to that last play, that was the offense you have been waiting for. What did you see?