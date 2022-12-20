Transcripts: 12-20-2022 Press Conferences ahead of Texans at Titans

DB TAVIERRE THOMAS

What does it mean to be named the Ed Block Award winner? What did it take for you to come back from injury earlier this season?

"It means a lot. That was the most stressful time of my career, just not playing football. My teammates and the training staff, they helped me get through that. I'm happy they voted for me. I knew nothing about it until they came into the team meeting room. I was pretty happy. I'm happy to be back playing football."

What made this injury hard for you to come back from?

"I couldn't run. The biggest thing for me playing DB and special teams, I've always been one of the fastest guys. If I can't do that, then it's tough for me. I never really played defense until last year, so I never really knew all the techniques that Des (Desmond King II), Tre (Tremon Smith) and those guys know. I just know to run faster than everybody and hit hard. I was pretty down when I couldn't run fast."

What did the comeback entail?

"It was rehab and time. The time portion of it, I felt like I could have come back earlier than I did. But at the same time, I couldn't. Every time I tried to push it, I couldn't do it. I just had to listen to the training staff. They knew what they were doing, and I just trusted them. I'm finally back, and I'm happy to be back."

Did you return back to your old self immediately?

"It took a game or two because I was scared to hit top speed. But now they told me, 'It's already done. It can't happen again.' So, I just pushed it as fast as I could and didn't feel anything when I did it. I was just happy that it didn't do it, and now I'm just flying around."

Who helped you through the rehab process?

"My family, my fiancé and my son. Some of my close friends were checking in on me and coming up, just being around me because I was really in a bad spot mentally. Omar (Sesay M.Ed., LPC-S, NCC) helped me out a lot. He was texting with me and staying with me a lot. I've just really had to keep my mental up. My family and my friends got me through it. In the 22 years of playing football, I've never been hurt and never sat out a game. It was pretty tough for me, but at the same time, God does not make mistakes, so I just went out there and grinded to get back. I'm just happy to be back."

What did you learn from your comeback?

"That football can be taken away from you at any point in time. Nobody is safe. NFL means not for long, so when you are out there, you've got to just go as hard as you can because any play could be your last. I learned that. That was the biggest thing for me. And then figuring out my plan B because I never thought about a plan B. Like if I don't play football anymore, what should I do? I thought about that and got that together. Those were the main things."

What is your plan B?

"A lot of real estate. I'm trying to get into that. I'm trying to get into a lot of real estate because I've never even thought about anything else outside of football. I'm trying Air BnBs and that sort of stuff, so I'm going pretty good now. It was a bad thing that happened to me, but it was a good thing for me as a father and a man in general."

What went into your forced fumbles against the Browns?

"The whole week, Coach Ilir Emini kept showing me, 'We've got to get the ball out, TT. You've got to get the ball out.' He's showing Peanut Tillman highlight tape before every meeting. Then right before the game, I'm in the hot tub warming up, and I'm talking to Nev (Neville Hewitt) like, 'I'm getting the ball out today. I've been watching Peanut all week.' Then the first chance I got, they threw the ball my way, and I'm like, 'I've got to hit him as hard as I can, but at the same time I'll hit the ball.' That's the first time I went after punching the ball, and it actually came out. The whole game that's all I was trying to do. I got the second one out. Then when I posted it and he retweeted it, I was like, 'Oh, I'm popular now.' So yeah, I was happy about it."

What have you made of DB Tremon's Smith's performances in recent weeks?

"He was just waiting on his opportunity, and his opportunity came. Now he's balling out. I'm happy for him. He's one of my closest friends. He's in my wedding. I'm really happy for him. It's crazy, on Saturday, I was in the sauna. That week he got two interceptions. I'm in the sauna, I got out of the sauna, and I called him. I was like, 'Bro, I don't know why, but I feel like you're going to play.' You can ask him this question if you think I'm telling a fib. But I called him, and I said, 'I think you're going to play this weekend.' And he was like, 'I'm not going to play, bro.' I said, 'Yes you are, bro. Just stay locked in.' And he said, 'I'm always going to be ready.' I was like, 'I'm telling you Tre (Tremon Smith), you're going to get in.' The first play, he made a tackle. The second play, he had a pick. He came up to me and said, 'Bro, you're like That's So Raven.' I was happy about that. I'm happy for him. I'm happy he's balling out, and I'm happy he's got his opportunity. Hopefully he just keeps it up and keeps making plays. He's going to have a big payday coming soon."

What's the coldest game you ever remember playing in?

"In college we (Ferris State) were going up against Northwest Missouri State in the semifinals in the playoffs. It was freezing. But I was just on the Texans Radio show, and they were telling me it's going to be five degrees in Tennessee, so that's going to be cold."

How to you prepare for a game in that cold of a temperature?