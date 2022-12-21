Transcripts: 12-21-2022 Press Conferences ahead of Texans at Titans

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"Wednesday practice was good. Getting some guys back. Brandin Cooks is doing more. Steve Nelson is doing more. All of the rest of the guys are getting better. Tennessee the first time around, I think it was a seven-point game, but they really got their running game going. They were tough, especially inside. On the defensive side of the football, we couldn't get a lot going. Whenever you play like that, especially in division, you have to look forward to the second go round. We're excited about that. Good football team. They're playing for a lot. We're playing for a lot. We'll finish up the season with division games. It's a three-game season with division games, and our players have continued to show up each week. We're expecting a better performance this week."

Are your preparations for the Titans' quarterbacks similar to the last time around?

"I don't know a lot about Josh Dobbs, but you go into a game, and a team normally has two quarterbacks up. You know both of their skillsets. You always kind of plan for that a little bit. We can't chase too many ghosts though. Their offense goes through their tailback (Derrick Henry), no matter who the quarterback will be. We understand it's going to be that type of football game, so that's how we're preparing."

What is it like in these games when you know the other team well?

"You like that because it's going to come down to execution. That's normally the case, but it really comes down to that in division games because you do know each other well. It's not like we had a meeting yesterday introducing the Titans to our team. They knew all of the guys right away. They know the stats. There's a history because we are so late into the season. We know the history between us too. Our players are all familiar with that, so that should add even more motivation. But honestly, I really don't think you need that. Especially with the division games."

How is your defense more equipped this time around to face RB Derrick Henry?

"We're healthier. Did we have all our guys the first time around? No is the answer. Maliek Collins didn't play. So, we had a few things like that. Christian Harris is older. Some of the younger players that were playing then, they've played a lot more football. We feel like we'll be healthier starting with that. We didn't play our best ball last time, and we're playing better football right now."

Specific to LB Christian Harris, how is he now compared to when he first started?

"Reps get you better. Play time, game time, gets you better. Just being out there. It's hard to just put a player out there and expect them to play at a certain level early on. But, the more they play, the better they get, and I think that will be the case, not for just Christian Harris, with all of our guys. We're kind of locked in now with who we're playing at all the positions. Again, we think we'll be the healthiest we've been going into a game, especially defensively. Hopefully that will pay off."

Where do you think the defense has improved the most in recent weeks?

"I think we've gotten better in all areas. I think it just takes time. I know that is a simple approach, but you have to let the guys play, and that's what we've done. They've gotten better versus good competition. I understand what the win-loss records says, but we have an opportunity to win each week. I don't think that could happen unless we're playing – I understand we've got to score points on the offensive side, but we have to play better defense, and especially in a game like this. We know what the temperature will be. We know what type of football game it will be. It's going to take discipline, all 11 guys around the ball, and again, us playing our best defensive game of the year."

For a team that isn't used to cold weather conditions, are there things you can do to help prepare them for the weather?

"This is what I've found from being up north, people say you get used to it. I never got used to it. Every day it was cold in Chicago, I was cold. Something's you have to do. When it was cold to me, it was cold to everybody else too. My point a little bit is it's going to be cold for both teams. That's just a given. It could be a rainy day. Both have to deal with that. About three hours, we're going to see how mentally tough we are first. I know what we have. I know how mentally tough our guys are. This is December football too. Around Christmas time, this is what it's supposed to be like. Again, normally you don't get a chance to – I can tell you. I've got a top five coldest games I've been around, so this will add one to most of our players. They'll remember it."

Going off you last few games, has there been a more emphasis on finishing games?

"It's been that way on finishing. We haven't been able to finish, but it's not like we haven't been trying to finish. It's been an emphasis on it to play an entire football game 60-plus minutes and we've been in that situation a few times. That's what we're trying to do. That's what the guys are going to show up and try to do again this week. That's what we're going to show up and try to do again this week."

After close games, you mentioned that you can't wait to get back on the field. Is that the kind of energy that has been throughout the building this week?

"I definitely think so. I know so. That's what it is. I think that's why you see we're in the games. We haven't beaten a couple of really great football teams, but it's not like the guys quit at the end. No, we're playing hard. I think we've been playing as hard at the end as we have throughout the game. The energy in the building, yes, they all showed up. We have injured players. I'm talking about coming back. They're all trying to get back because maybe it's just a little bit that we need to get over the hump. Maybe just some of the guys that have been injured, just a few of them playing may be the difference. That's what I'm seeing in the building, in the meetings, on the practice field, with everything that we're doing."

What have you seen from TE Teagan Quitoriano from the scouting process to now?

"We scouted him and brought him in wanting him to be a traditional Y tight end. A guy that can block end line, block the defensive ends, tackles, all of that. With being able to be a factor in the passing game, I think that's what we've gotten. He is going to be an excellent blocker, but I think what we've seen from him being a pass catcher has maybe even been a little bit more. You just never know when a rookie comes in exactly what you're going to get. After he worked through the injuries, we talk Christian Harris, a lot of those guys, just think about all the time they miss. They're catching up right now, and they're playing their best ball right now. That's how its supposed to be."