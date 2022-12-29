Transcripts: 12-29-2022 Press Conferences ahead of Texans vs. Jaguars

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR FRANK ROSS

Opening Statement

"We're going to play Jacksonville. We're going to be at home. Their unit has played, if you look at the rest of the league, a lot of variables. We watched Tennessee a week ago, and we saw a bunch of guys that had not only been signed from the practice squad or elevated but brought in mid-year. Jacksonville has been very consistent, and that's allowed them to become better in their individual roles, more consistent in their daily roles in the kicking game. You look at their guys. (Andrew) Wingard, you're looking at (Caleb) Johnson, (Chad) Muma is still an animal running down there. Then you can make an argument that the gunners on the punt team are the best tandem going in the NFL. (Chris) Claybrooks, one of the fastest gunners in the NFL, and Daniel Thomas is proven. So, they're playing going into this game with a ton of health. They have performed at a very high level and have grown consistently and shown it week-after-week. We've got our work cut out for us, and it's going to be a tall task to be able to make a play in the kicking game."

What are your thoughts on K Ka'imi Fairbairn's season?

"The kickoffs have been really good. If you noticed on the first kickoff versus Tennessee, the ball got really close to the 15-yard line. There was a gust of wind, and he was able then to adjust as the game went on. That's really who he's been for this season. He's done a good job of the daily regimen. Any time he's rolled out there, we expect to make kicks. He's done a great job of adjusting when those are needed. The hang times on the kickoffs has allowed us to be successful in coverage and having everybody down inside of that 30-yard line when the ball is being caught. So far he's had a good year. We've got two more big ones to go here and finish the season strong on what's been a good year to this point."

What does DB Tremon Smith do well on downing punts?

"I'll get some flack for this, but Tremon Smith is the best all-around athlete on our football team. I'll go ahead and start some debates with those guys in there if they hear me say that. Baseball player, hooper, can catch, can throw, can run, all that good stuff. The athleticism part is where he's been able to take advantage. He's not the biggest or strongest guy, but he can run, and he has some good wiry athleticism. It's helped him makes those plays. He made a big one at Jacksonville if you remember, with the ball checking into the end zone he kind of got his butt to the goal line and was able to bat it back and Grayland (Arnold) downed it. We saw that last week in the biggest clutch moment of the game. 96 yards with 1:10 to go for them. There's not really much more you can ask for. He'll tell you his best man, his setup man, his John Stockton has been Cam (Johnston), with the assist and putting that thing with hang and location. So far it's been good. Just love the way those guys come to work. Big smile on his face. I need him to continue to do that for two more weeks."

What has the tandem of DB Tremon Smith and P Cameron Johnston been like for you?

"I think that they both understand where the placement is going to be as best we can. You can have a mishit of course, and then when it is, he usually knows which way it's going to go on the mishit. It will be drifting one way. But the best friend to a punter is your one gunner. Cam (Johnston) doesn't take that for granted, and he understands that Tremon (Smith) has been able to make a lot of plays right there and add to Cam's donations to his charity for his punts downed inside of the 20. Hopefully we can continue to do that and manage field position against – I didn't mention this in my opening statement – but really the best and most dangerous multiple-returner in the league. (Jamal) Agnew can run, he can outrace everyone to the perimeter. But great returners can go vertical. He can cut, stretch and cut, cut and wiggle on the move, and yet can stop and start while they don't lose speed throughout their decel and accel. He's our tallest task. We definitely have to have great lane discipline. We need to condense lanes with our press block take on. Tremon and those gunners are going to do that on the punt team, and Cam has to have a good day for us to be successful on Sunday."

Do you work with Director of Team Wellness Ladd Harris?

"I love that guy. He's great. I do try and be healthy, but the only thing I say to Ladd (Harris) is there should be pasta or some sort of bread product carbohydrate four days a week instead of the one that we get. I could eat a heavy amount of carbs four or five days a week. He's does a good job of keeping people like me, who like to overindulge on the things we shouldn't too often. To me, I've only been in three places in my NFL career, and we do an unbelievable job here of keeping it healthy. I would say the quality of the food is second to none, and he heads all that up. Putting coaches like myself into the body scans and helping you achieve your longevity goals. Making sure you're being healthy through a strenuous season. That's part of his job as well, and he does a great job with that."

How was your body scan?