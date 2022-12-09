Transcripts: 12-8-2022 Press Conferences

QB DAVIS MILLS

How beneficial was sitting out these two weeks? Do you think this will be a similar situation to last year?

"I hope we get similar results to last year. I felt like last year when I was able to come back for the second time, I played really well at the end of the season. These past two weeks allowed me to sit back and continue to learn. Early on in the season and as the season progresses there's a whirlwind of everything, as you play a game, watch the film immediately after the game and then you're quickly on to the next opponent. There's not really a time to sit there and evaluate what you're doing. You're just trying to progress as the season goes, but these last two weeks really allowed me to sit back and start piecing some more things together in my mind of what it takes to be successful out there. Hopefully we can fall back to those fundamentals that I've been doing my whole life and as Pep (Hamilton) has taught me since I've been here in Houston, to go out there and play some successful football."

What are some of the things that you've been piecing together in your mind?

"Just going back to those fundamentals, shaping my thoughts pre-snap. Pep (Hamilton) was talking to you about that acronym before. Just seeing what you need to see mentally and having that pre-snap check list every play based on what play we're given on offense. Safety, slot defender, see the shell of the defense and know what you need to see any given play. If there's nothing open downfield once you snap the ball, simplify it and find a check down instead of trying to do too much."

Do you feel you should have been given the opportunity to play through some of the offensive struggles?

"I think that was the coaches' decision to make at the time. Obviously, I want to be out there every snap, but that's just not how it was."

How do you work through play progressions when you're on the sideline and not playing?

"When you're not in there, and you're watching somebody else in the position or just in the week of preparation, you have film study to do it. You can check the pre-snap stuff from the film or looking at the Microsoft Surface tablets on the sideline in between drives to make sure what you're seeing out there is confirmed, and they're not catching you in disguises and different things in that regard. The biggest thing is simplifying everything, going out there and executing."

What are some similarities and differences between the process you are going through this year compared to last season?

"Similarities, it's a pretty similar spot in the season. The difference is my role on the team prior to getting taken out and getting put back it. Really the mindset going forward and even while I was out is you're still preparing to be the starter. You're preparing like you're going to be in there on any given snap, so not too much has changed. The only thing that has been different is the two weeks off to reflect on how to be a better quarterback so you can take advantage of the opportunity next time you get it."

How did you manage the reflection process?

"It's tough. It's a real business, and when things aren't going your way, it's tough at times. I'm a very realistic person. You can only really deal with what's in your future rather than what's in your past. Take it one step at a time, and the process is the same. Like I said, the preparation is the same. I was just waiting for my next opportunity to get out here."

How does it feel to have the support and confidence from your teammates?

"It's great when you have a lot of trust in your teammates, and they have trust in you. That's what it takes to win football games. I'm still a very confident football player. I didn't lose any confidence in these two weeks, and I'm excited to get out there on Sunday."

What is realistically in your future?

"Winning games. Playing good football."

What have you seen from the Dallas Cowboys on film?

"A very talented defense. I know there's a ton of stats that they kind of pride themselves on. Not giving up touchdowns in the first quarter and ending games really strong. We have a challenge ahead of us, but I think if we play a full game on offense, defense and special teams, we have a really good shot to go out and win it on Sunday."

What have you noticed about the Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks?

"They are all very talented, (Trevon) Diggs especially. They are ball hawks. They like going for the ball and taking chances. The biggest thing for me is being on the same page as the receiver, giving their defense different looks to make our concepts look different to them and any ball I throw, making sure I'm throwing away from the leverage of the defender and missing in the right spot."

How will it be facing the Dallas Cowboys talented pass rush?

"Very quickly. We'll have to get the ball out of my hands extremely fast. The biggest thing is getting the ball out to playmakers on the edge and let them make a play. There's no reason to sit back in the pocket too long and let those defenders do what they get paid to do. We can try to find ways to get the ball out quick on time and make some plays."

How do you approach this week's offense with what looks to be some key weapons on the injury report?

"I think Brandin (Cooks) might be out this week, and I'm not sure entirely about Nico (Collins). It's like any other week. We have a full week of practice with the guys that are in. We're extremely confident in the guys we have available to go out there and execute their jobs at a high level, so we're excited about that. It doesn't fall entirely on the receiver room to have production. We have a lot of playmakers in the offense still with the tight ends and the running backs to make plays. We're excited to continue building chemistry as we move on this week and go out there and execute our jobs on Sunday."

Over the past two weeks, have you and Pep Hamilton made some adjustments to the offensive scheme?

"We haven't fully pieced the game plan together yet. We still have a couple of days before the game. Really as we get into later this afternoon and tomorrow, we'll start doing some of that for the first 15, first 20 thoughts as we come out of the game. There are some looks that we're excited for this week, and some plays we've put in to combat what they've shown on defense. We're excited to do that and make it simple for us on offense to go out there and start moving the ball."

Is there someone personally that you've leaned on throughout the process over the last two weeks?