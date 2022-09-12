Transcripts: 9-11-2022 Press Conferences

HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"To start the game off, you want to have a winner, you want to play well. We had our opportunities. We talk a lot about finishing. We didn't finish the way we would like. 20-3 lead at home, you would like to think you could finish that off, but we didn't. Some good things we did early on to get 20 points. Offensively, O.J. Howard coming in, making an impact right away the way he did. But never really got the running game going completely, so the passing game can help an awful lot. Passing the ball though. And I thought the big sack there where we had the turnover, I think we were plus two at the time, turnover ratio-wise, that really gave them momentum going the other direction. They were holding on at the end. Both teams were a little tired there at the end. We had control, they had control, of course, with the field goal, and once they missed it, we had an opportunity. On the third-down play before the fourth-down play we had, the plan wasn't to lose yards on that, and I made a decision on 4th-and-3. And there's a lot of football left going into the season. It's kind of simple as that. I felt like a tie was better than a potential loss. Defensively, we weren't really stopping them an awful lot there at the end."

On the 4th-and-3 at the end, did you hesitate before you decided to punt?

"We thought about it. I knew if we didn't get it, they had time, and it's not like we were playing our best defense then. If we had made it, we would have been in position. Just felt like there, based on what all had happened in the game, that was the right decision."

At first, you all went to RB Dameon Pierce a lot more, but then started going to RB Rex Burkhead. Why was that?

"As we look at the plays now, Rex got a chance to carry the ball more. Passing plays, passing situations, Rex was our lead back in that situation, so that's kind of what happened. In an ideal world, of course, when you have a lead, you would like for that not to be the case, but once they came back at the end, that's when the numbers started changing a little bit."

How do you feel the sack and forced fumble changed the complexion and momentum of the game?

"It changed it completely. We had control. In the end, it was about playing field position, us not turning the ball over, especially in a favorable position, which we did. Those are things you have to clean up from Week 1 to 2 that can cost you. If not cost you with a loss, at least force you to tie."

With that sack and the fumble, what did you see with that and where was the miscommunication?

"I'll have to watch the video a little bit, but when a guy comes clean like that on the backside, you kind of figure out maybe who the culprit was, but I didn't see it. We'll watch the video, and see from there. Bad, no matter what the situation, bad on our part."

You said that losing yards before the 4th-and-3 impacted your decision. If you had not lost yards before the fourth-down decision to punt, would you have gone for it then?

"I felt like we had two plays, that it was two-down territory as I looked at it then before the loss. Again, just made the decision based on us losing those yards, that's what we should do."

On the decision to punt, why not just go for it to see if you can get in field goal range instead of punting and settling for the tie?

"Because I felt like a tie was better than a loss in that situation. It's a decision that you make. If you would guarantee that we were going to get it, then it was good. But if you miss it right there and they had stuffed us on the play, they have one play and they're in position. It's not like we were playing our best defense at the time. We were drained. We were gassed a little bit. That's how it goes. In an ideal world, you don't want a loss, you want a win, but if you can't get the win, sometimes you settle for the tie. A lot of football left to go in the season."

Was it part of the game plan to have OL Kenyon Green working with the first team offense?

"Yes, it's been a game plan. Kenyon had an injury in training camp, kind of knocked him back a little bit, but he's going to be our guard. Rookie coming in, we had a plan when to get him in and then play him from there."

At the start of the fourth quarter, you all had roughly something that might be in K Ka'imi Fairbairn's field goal range. What goes into the decision to punt versus giving Ka'imi an opportunity there?

"Like you said, it was roughly in his range. Didn't feel like that was it at the time. Felt like backing them up, playing defense was our best option then."

Once you got the 20-3 lead and the momentum switched the other way, did the Colts do anything different than what you'd seen?

"No, we talked about the turnover that really hurt us, but besides that, no. Maybe the most disappointing drive defensively was the last drive that they scored running the football, and we just didn't tackle well. They had to go a long distance for it, and that was our worst ball right there defensively was on that drive."

It's not a secret that the Colts were favored to win this game. Were you encouraged with what you saw from your team in the first three quarters?

"Definitely was encouraged the first three. We were definitely the underdogs. This is a team that's supposed to do great things. Felt like we matched up pretty good. When you play a team like that and you leave without a loss, it's just how it happened as much as anything. But there's a lot of things for us to build on. When you get a lead like that, some good things have to happen on both sides of the football and special teams, so that's what we'll build on. Normally the gain, the biggest gain, during the season is from Week 1 to Week 2, and hopefully against the Broncos that will be the case for us."

Can you talk about how your secondary played?

"How they've been playing throughout, good football players and everybody has to get your first game, first action under your belt. But about 20 plays is the most that they've had. Today, to be able to play an entire game, and it didn't really cost us. Where they were supposed to be most of the time. Encouraged by the start. Excited by what we're going to see in the future from both of them."

I think this was QB Davis Mills' 12th NFL start. Do you feel like he got a little gun-shy towards the end?

"I can't say gun-shy. None of us, I didn't coach my best ball at the end. We didn't finish the way we need to. Davis is a part of that. Looking at it on the other hand, for us to be able to get that lead, Davis had to do some good things. So we're going to build on those good things, going to learn an awful lot from this game, but we'll recover."

Could you tell us about your plan for QB Jeff Driskel and do you think he'll be active for every game now?