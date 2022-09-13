Transcripts: 9-13-2022 Press Conferences

OL JUSTIN BRITT

Can you talk about playing against Broncos QB Russell Wilson?

"I got to experience that last year when he was still with Seattle. It's always fun to be able to see different talent in the league and on the field. I'm excited to see our defense go out there and continue to do what they're doing. It will be a great opportunity for us to go out and compete in an away game."

Can you talk about your relationship with Broncos QB Russell Wilson and what has that meant to you over the years?

"Russ (Wilson) is one of my closest friends in Seattle. His impact on me, kind of professionally and how I go about it, I've been able to carry it on to this point. What you see is what you get. He's a really good person, better teammate, great father and role model. When Sunday comes around, we are Texans, we have our job, and that's to go out there and win the game."

Will it be weird playing against Broncos QB Russell Wilson?

"It would be weirder if I played defense. At this point, not really. This isn't my first year being removed from being his teammate. I'm excited to see Davis Mills go out there against the Denver defense and get to work. I'm excited for another opportunity for us to play football."

After the first game, what are some things you evaluated and what are some things that need to be fixed?

"I feel like for me personally I made a couple critical errors at some times. I'm going to put more weight on my shoulders, and maybe there needs to be. I hold myself to a standard. I like Pep's (Hamilton) offense, I like our approach and I like the way the game was called. We, us, me can execute more and definitely put more points on the board. Week 1 we didn't lose. There's more games we get to go out there. The story doesn't change. Go out there have a good week of preparation, tune into the play book and the gameplan and trust if we can go out there and execute."

What's the biggest thing you guys need to improve upon from Week 1 to Week 2?

"I think it just comes down to details, fundamentals, technique. My first live reps of the season, looking at myself, I was a little out of control. Whether that was excitement or gameday jitters, that's something I need to improve on. I can't speak for everyone. I'm ready to get back to work and to put something better on film and make sure we add something to the win column this week."

Is there a common thread you noticed that needs to be fixed for next week?

"Every opponent is different. Most times from whatever we had in the gameplan last week, there will be some carry over but it's a completely different defensive scheme. We're going from a four down (four down defensive linemen) to a three-four bare front so that invites new plays, different schemes and different thoughts. We'll watch the film today and break it down. Hopefully critique it pretty roughly and takeaway what we need to takeaway, and tomorrow morning come to work."

OL Tytus Howard and OL Laremy Tunsil mentioned miscommunication from the offensive line. What needs to be fixed?

"If there is a communication error, it starts with me being the voice of the o-line. The guy who sets it all. I false started for something that shouldn't have happened. I was late on a snap and Tytus (Howard) false started, and again, that shouldn't have happened. Just things like that. Just do better next time."

Can you talk about the importance of continuity on the offensive line?

"I think continuity is super important on the o-line. I don't know if having to play preseason games altogether for 10-20 plays a game will make it magically appear. I think that's something you just kind of get throughout camp. It's not like we don't have it. It's Week 1, we didn't lose. There's definitely things we can improve on but I'm sure there's a lot of things we can grow from, take and grow from the positives. Onward and upward. Our goal is to go 1-0 versus the next opponent."

Playing with Broncos QB Russell Wilson the last few years, what are some tendencies about him you can tell your defense?

"I can't tell you here. I can tell you what I know. He's not in Seattle anymore more. I watched the game last night like I'm sure our defensive players did. There are things I might know and be able to give tips on. Someone like Russ (Wilson) is a really good player, if you've got tips on him, he's got tips on you. You're just going to have to go out there and play the game."

In your packages with a fullback and tight ends, how much do you want to run that ball against people?

"We feel like we can run in any scenario. At the end of the day whatever play call is called, we try to execute it. However we get to the win, we get there. We have goals of hitting a certain amount of rushing yards or yards per rush. That matters to us. So whenever we don't hit those, we'll evaluate and see what we need to do better."

Is there anything to build off of?

"That we tied and we didn't lose. Especially in the first half, we were moving the ball down the field. I thought until late in the game our protection was doing pretty well. We'll pick at it and see. But I think for me personally and maybe as the group it's just consistency and continuing it for the whole 60 minutes."

Is there a moment or two about Russell Wilson that you'll carry with you after you're done playing?