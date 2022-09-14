Transcripts: 9-14-2022 Press Conferences

HC LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"Once the football season starts, those games start, they start rolling. Whether you win, lose or tie, you move on and that's what we've done. Denver needs a win just as much as we do. Good football team that did a lot of good things on Monday night. I know what the score said but if you watch the game, you take a few turnovers away and it's a totally different ballgame. Every week you start with the quarterback, and Russell Wilson has been a good quarterback for a long period of time. Can make all the throws, mobile, smart. They have a commitment to the run also. Good wide receivers. On the defensive side of the football, it starts up front as we say too. They have some defensive lineman that can rush the passer so it will be a big challenge for us. Whenever you go on the road for the first time, I know we went there during the preseason, but going on the road for the first time especially in a hostile environment like Denver, it is a challenge. Practice today, it went about how you would expect a Wednesday practice to go in season, getting back into the flow of things after a lot of snaps that we played on Sunday. Injury wise, I think you know about most of the guys injury-related that missed today's practice. Justin Britt missed today for personal reasons."

What are the challenges of game planning for Broncos QB Russell Wilson?

"It's been a that way for some time. I had an opportunity to go against him, of course we played him last year. I'd say we're dealing with some similar things offensively with him. As I mentioned, mobile, accurate thrower, smart decisions, that kind of opens everything else up."

What's your experience with altitude and do you talk about it with the team?

"We're going to Colorado to play the Broncos. A lot of people talk about if that changes (preparation). We played out there a few times. This is what we ask guys to do each week: get as much rest as possible, hydrate as much as you can, just recovery that you normally go through."

Do you expect OL Justin Britt to be back Sunday?

"Yes sir. Through the course of the year, we're going to have players and maybe coaches miss for personal reasons."

As the defensive coordinator, how do you teach your safeties to not bite on the play action?

"With a play action pass, you don't tell them to go for the play action. With the run, play the pass. We're going to tell them that. I think the guys have played enough football right now, they realize that. It's not like we're getting ready to play a team that's playing a new sport. We'll be ready for all of that."

Does a tie change the complexity of the week?

"The complexity of the week doesn't change when we win, lose or tie. You move onto the next opponent. You watch that video, critique everything that needs to be corrected, praise everything that you did well and you do move on. And for us, we moved on quickly. We had the opportunity, in an ideal world, to see your next opponent play, which we were able to do with Monday Night Football. Who did we play last? It was a long time ago, that last game we played. They are all back there in that same box that we've left."

How is DL Rasheem Green trending with his return to practice?

"I liked the way you asked that question. Yes, he is trending in the right direction. He is trending the right way. Good practice today. We'll need him. When you play a quarterback like that, you need all hands on desk that can rush the passer. So hopefully Rasheem (Green) will be able to help us a little bit, that's if we decide to let him go."

How do you bottle up the energy you had in the first three quarters against the Colts and take it to the Broncos game?

"We try to be real. As much as we've talked about moving past the game, whatever happened in that game, all of those plays, there were a lot of good things that we did in that game expect for finishing. It doesn't matter if we win or we lose, we critique plays the same way. If they're positive, good. We praise that. If not, this is what we have to do to correct it. The players are into that too. The first thing we do on Tuesday when the guys get here for the first time, is we correct. All the things we did wrong, we'll work to correct those things and move on. That's exactly where we are. And guys just watching the video, they see. That's why you can't wait to get back to practice, especially Wednesday's practice. You're a little sore with all the bumps and bruises."

Over your career how have you seen players recover from Achilles' injuries?

"I think with where we are in society, everything has changed. There's an upgrade with everything. There's a time when an injury like that may really be bad for your career. Nowadays, no matter what the injury is, it seems like guys come back stronger than they did before. Excellent medical care, which we have, our sports performance, our medical staff, our doctors, all of that. That's what I've seen. Most of the guys come back strong as ever even with things that used to be major."

When you're evaluating a player 10-15 years ago to today, you're noticing differences?

"Those kinds of decisions, that's why it's a team. The medical staff, they evaluate it and they tell us yes and no. From what I've seen, most of the time it's yes. This is what guys are doing now. There's a time when you've had an ACL injury, it might've been two years or so. Everything has gotten a lot better now."

OL Justin Britt said if there are communication errors it's on him, what do you think about that?

"I think if there's those problems it starts with the head coach, offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and then players. If there's bad communication, that's something that, in every game there's going to be a few plays like that. I've been doing it a while and I can't think of a perfect game and there wasn't something like that you need to correct. As a center, things do go through him. Christian Kirksey on the other side would tell you the same thing. There's a miscommunication that we had there. Davis Mills would tell you the same thing. It's great when you don't win the game and when you have a good team, everybody wants to say it was their fault and I need to do this better, which you like. It's so much more than one guy and what one guy did on one play."

Can you talk about giving RB Dameon Pierce more touches?

"I'm saying the same thing right now. We need to get Dameon (Pierce) more touches. Without giving the Broncos our total game plan, that's what we need to do. You look at the reps, that's why as you play evaluation is looking at those things to. You can get in a game and situations dictate, you may have to lean a little bit in the one direction after you analyze it more, you wish you hadn't. I just know this week we're going to try to get him more touches."

What did you see from the secondary and their confidence?

"Jonathan Owens has played some ball, but not a lot. He wasn't a full-time starter last yar. Of course, we talked about Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley, guys that haven't played an awful lot. Look at their first game. We like what they did. That's a starting spot. They're going to tell you all the things they can improve upon. Each week you have great receivers. Each week, it's going to be like that. There's great receivers, another big challenge and that will be a big challenge going on the road for our guys. I know they are eager to play. We talk a lot about taking balls away, the back seven when the only interception you have comes from a defensive lineman. They'll show up."

With wide receivers and tight ends, is the production outside of WR Brandin Cooks a concern for you?

"No, we're not satisfied with very little. The production from (Brandin) Cooks was good. What O.J. Howard was able to do was good. But we need more, absolutely. A lot of times we had three receivers set and a tight end. There are more opportunities but that goes along with things we'll need to improve upon, the second thing. We can talk about the running game, we're going to start with it. I know we've gone to work on all those, and we've identified things that we need to do differently for this game."

Is there anything you remember last year when you played QB Russell Wilson that can help you on Sunday?

"Every time you play someone, you rely on all the information that you've gathered through the years, so yes, yes and yes. Experience of being in that situation, of seeing him on the other side. Game planning for him. It doesn't matter where you are, the person doesn't change lot, maybe some of the calls have. I've see a similar offensive attack when we played the Seahawks last year. Nowadays, quarterbacks have a big say in what teams do, especially guys that have been around the game for a while. We'll rely on our video. Even if you don't know, or have not played against him, you watch the video, you start to get a picture in your head pretty quick."

RB Dameon Pierce was very positive and said that he learned a lot on the sideline watching RB Rex Burkhead play on Sunday. How does that make you feel as a coach?

"Knowing Dameon (Pierce), that's the only way I would see him taking that. Being a team member and our one running back is not going to get every carry, so we're going to play two guys. How many reps, of course we'll have to analyze that. That's how he is. He's a team player and he's excited about Week 2 and that's it. You leave what happened there and like all players, we're all saying we should have done a few things differently. But we get another change at that. We took a couple looks, he'll be fresher as I see it. How about Dameon Pierce who's going to be fresher this week because we didn't play him as much? How about the glass being half full that way."

When you look at the talent from Broncos OLB Randy Gregory and OLB Bradley Chubb, how you prepare for that?

"We have good players that will be blocking, they're great players also. Each week we play, you know who the legitimate pass rushers are. Both of those guys you mentioned. Of course (Randy) Gregory coming in new. They know how to rush on the outside. If you're one of the best offensive tackles around, how do you get that reputation? Going against great players. A big challenge for our two tackles, it's worth watching, definitely. I know we'll need to play our best ball and we did some good things since last week."

Were you impressed that veteran TE O.J. Howard made an immediate impact after only being with the team for about a week?

"Absolutely. It's one thing to play a long time. When you come into a new system, there's a lot of things you have to learn. O.J. jumped in right away. I talked to him the first night we made the move, he said what he's going to do. Can't wait to get in and get started, find out what is role will be. As he started practicing, the guy can run. The guy can catch. He showed that right away. I think he got what, 12 reps this past week. We talked about more production, tight end is always a position that goes unnoticed a little bit. We feel like we have three guys that can play at that position."

TE O.J. Howard talked with some of his former teammates and your former players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How does that make you feel?

"That's a long time ago with the Bucs. I just know from my time down there, in football, there's lifetime friends that you have coaching and I definitely have some longtime friends down there. We talk about experience in playing against a Russell Wilson, somebody like that you call upon and you use those experiences to. Even before you bring someone in, if that person has been somewhere where you know someone, you want to get their opinion on them. Everybody said the same thing about O.J., in Tampa, in Buffalo, where we know people personally. We're just glad he's with us and excited about what he can do after he's had a few more practices with us."

After going down to the wire with a good team like the Indianapolis Colts, how much confidence does it give you going into Denver?