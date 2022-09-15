Transcripts: 9-15-2022 Press Conferences

OC PEP HAMILTON

Opening Statement

"Before we start, Coach (Lovie Smith) is going to update you on Justin Britt tomorrow, so I won't field questions about Britt."

What have you seen from OL Scott Quessenberry and OL Jimmy Morrissey?

"We feel like both guys are very capable. Both guys have been here for the duration of training camp. Like I said, we'll have an update from coach tomorrow regarding the status of our starting center."

What did you see from your running game in Week 1?

"I felt like not just the running backs, just collectively, it's a process for us. We're going to learn how to finish games the way we prefer to finish them, and that's running the football well. There were moments where we felt like we would have a chance to be more efficient running the football and so we're going to clean that up. I've got to do a better job of coming up with ways for us to feature the talents of our backs and give our guys up front the best chance to create double teams and do their job as well."

What more does QB Davis Mills need to do to spread the wealth among his receivers?

"It is intentional on where we are trying to go with the football, but the defense has something to do with that as well. The more we just continue to just come up with ways to feature all our guys, it'll happen. I do think there were opportunities where maybe the progression could've continued and we could've advanced on to other targets. We are trying to get all of the guys involved."

Do you think with DB Patrick Surtain II growing up in an NFL household, it helped him get ready for the NFL a little bit faster?

"I would say yes. I would say that his dad, he also coached him in high school down at American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale. When I was coaching at Michigan, we attempted to recruit (Patrick) Surtain as well, but I think the climate may have factored into that a bit. He's a really good football player. For him to go out and follow or mirror one of the best receivers in the league in the first game was just a testament to their confidence in his ability to go out and play a high level of football."

How do you give RB Dameon Pierce more touches without forcing it?

"We just have to get more first downs. We need more opportunities to just run more plays in general. For us, we want to start faster. We want to finish fast as well. We want to finish the way that we always talk about finishing, and that's with the ball in hand, in a victory formation, but that didn't happen. We started that game, we went three-and-out, missed opportunities on third down for whatever reason and that just affects the overall volume of runs and plays that you'll run over the course of a game."

How much does TE O.J. Howard factor in to the 13 personnel and the offense?

"It really helps us I think as a unit to be able to have multiple personnel groupings that we can use. We were able to go from 13 personnel to four wide (receivers). At times we felt like from the standpoint of the opponent, we weren't sure how much they had planned for both of those personnel groupings. I'm sure if they did their history report, they knew that multiple tight ends were something that we would feature at some point in the game. We were excited to see O.J. (Howard) go out and make some plays for us, some big plays, catch two touchdowns and we feel good about the overall depth and talent that we have in our tight end group."

What helped you to determine that TE O.J. Howard was ready to go from his Achilles injury?

"First off, you have to be able to play without the ball, regardless of what position you play as a skill player in our offense. We wanted somebody that was a willing and able blocker that could also at times release from the line of scrimmage, run routes and make the plays down field. He was able to do that in the first game as a Texan."

Can you talk about his impact and him quickly making an impact in your system?

"He spent a lot of time with our tight ends coach, coach Tim Berbenich. It was good to see that it really didn't slow down or limit our ability to get to the plays that we felt like we needed to get to in those situations where he was on the field. It's still a work in progress. He's going to continue to work to acclimate himself to our system and to all of the things we want to do moving forward as an offensive unit."

What do you expect to see from QB Davis Mills on Sunday going from Week 1 to Week 2?

"I think it'll be a different challenge for us this week in Denver at a stadium that's going to be extremely loud. The fans are going to be excited. It's their home opener, so we'll see. We do expect all of our guys to continue to just gel as a unit. When you look at our unit overall, we have a quite a few young players that are still accumulating reps as players in this league but really just gaining their traction as professional football players. You can't teach experience. We hope that some of the scars that you accumulate along the way are reminders to doing the things that you've got to be successful in this league."

With that being said, what did you like from Week 1 that you want to continue?

"I felt like there were moments when we had a rhythm. We were able to move the ball efficiently. We had a few big plays, but we left quite a few big opportunities out there on the field. Just the overall communication and play speed, we hope that that will improve the more our group plays together."

What do you take away from the two-minute drives and the opportunities you had to win the game?

"It's really just indicative of how little margin of error you have in the National Football League. You come in on Monday and you watch the film and it's always one or two plays that you felt like were the difference in the game. I do think it's an accumulation of opportunities that we missed that got us to the point to where now, at that juncture in the game, it's coming down to one play. We had every opportunity as an offense to close that game out and we didn't. We put our defense back on the field and put them in a tough position. We've got to just continue to work to finish and execute for four quarters."

Early in the game TE Brevin Jordan got rolled up on. Do you expect him to play this week?

"Absolutely. We expect that he'll be ready to go."

Does your gameplan and the structure of your route change at all with the altitude in Denver?