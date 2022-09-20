Transcripts: 9-20-2022 Press Conferences

OL A.J. CANN

Do you feel like there was a difference in the run game this past week?

"I feel like times when we got it going, it was there. I watched the film and we had a lot of opportunities. You could see it sometimes Dameon (Pierce) was hitting the hole, getting positive yards. I think we really got to capitalize on that and keep that consistency going in the run game. Watching it, it's there. We've got to just find a way to finish the runs and keep it consistent."

When you face a team like Denver who has good pass rushers, do you feel like you need to get the ball out quicker?

"Not necessarily. Whatever play is called, we are going to try and execute the best way we can. If it's short routes, quick timing. If it's long routes, long timing. We are going to do the best we can. I feel like we were holding up throughout the game. There were some miscues here and there, but besides that I thought we fought our asses off."

When you go back and look at the film, what do you think is causing the fourth quarter offensive woes?

"Just us having to finish. We'll be up most of the game, competing most of the game, and somehow something just switches. We have to figure out what's causing us to not be able to finish games. The past two weeks, we haven't been able to finish and that's one thing we really need to get better at."

Can you talk about how you guys bridged the gap between OL Scott Quessenberry and OL Justin Britt?

"I feel like with Quess (Scott Quessenberry) in there we haven't missed a beat. I mentioned before somebody asked me how was the chemistry with the offensive line, I feel like the offensive line is always a tight knit group. We're together all the time. I feel like no matter who is in there at tackle, guard, center, we're close enough and practice enough together. We're able to keep chemistry and communicate. Quess played his ass off and I think he did a good job communicating while he was in there."

What did you think of OL Kenyon Green in his first career start?

"I feel like as a rookie, teams may find a way to, 'let's pick at that side of the ball wherever they're at.' I think he's been holding his own, doing a good job, and I think he's going to do nothing but take strides from there."

What are some things that OL Kenyon Green needs to do to help him move forward?

"I feel like with Kenyon (Green), probably just him being more exact on what he's doing. I know talking to coach, he's probably a little slower at figuring things out. Now, with him being in there, he's picking it up faster and faster as we've gone. I think he's going to do nothing but continue to strive when it comes to that. All that takes is reps and repetition and I think he's going to get better."

Do you remember your first start?

"You're stepping in there and you're thinking a lot, 'want to do this, want to do that,' and the next thing you know by the time you get into that fire, it's time to go. And I think once he takes those reps, he's going to be just fine."

How do you analyze the fourth quarter problems? Does fatigue have anything to do with it?

"I don't think us being in-shape wise has anything to do with it. I think we're in shape. We work out behinds off in practice. The main thing, I've said and you've said it, is how are we going to finish and that's something we are going to have to figure out. Like I said before, we have opportunities, we're in these dog fights in most of these games. We just got to figure out how to finish."

Is it mostly things that you guys are doing or are there things you didn't expect towards the end of games?

"I feel like it could be a little bit of both, us having to figure out to overcome it and finish games based on our part. But at the same time, we've just got to take advantage because we had plenty of opportunities down in the red zone a couple of times, end up backing up and having to kick a couple of field goals. I just think we've got to finish those drives because we had plenty of opportunities."

How much has OL Kenyon Green leaned on you this season?

"I talk to Kenyon (Green) a lot. On the field, off the field, very great dude. He's come to me all the time asking me question like, 'when do you shoot hands here and there? When do you throw your hands on this play?' Me and him go out together sometimes before practice and work on throwing hands. I think as far as him playing, and you can see it throughout, his hands are getting better, hands getting faster. He does come to me all the time, asks me questions about 'how do I take this approach?' And that's what you do as a rookie. You look at the older guys and ask questions, and same for me as him. Sometimes I ask him things like when we're going against the defender, 'hey, what is he giving you?' He's like, 'he's he doing this, doing that.' Throughout the game I'll go back and tell him, 'they just finished doing this and doing that.' That's what you look for out of offensive linemen, especially out of a young guy."

How do you respond when you can't score on the goal line? Is it a certain position that turns the outcome?

"Not any particular person. I think collectively as a group we all got to come together and understand the opportunities we have and about the team we're capable of being. I think that's one thing we have to do. I think this week we'll come together as a group. We're going to look at this tape and we're going to figure out how we want to finish games and win. I know we want to win and we have a good team and we're capable of doing it."

What are some of the challenges that you've seen that Chicago is going to bring this weekend?

"From my understanding, I think they play a similar defense that we have. As long as we do what we've got to do, keep a hat on the hat, be more consistent in the run game and hold up at the end of game, we will be fine. We will be fine."

What are your thoughts on Bears LB Roquan Smith overall as a linebacker?