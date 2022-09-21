Transcripts: 9-21-2022 Press Conferences

HC LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"Wednesday practice went well. There's a lot of things we have to clean up. A lot of improvements we need to make. We're working on those, that's what practice is for. I had to wear a couple layers today. It was a little chilly out there today. We're excited about this week, big game, another opportunity for us. You have to be able to win on the road. Of course we'd like to play every game at home, but you need to be able to win on the road. We know a lot of our traveling Texans will be with us. Hopefully we play better and finish this week, that's what it's about as much as anything. We've had moments where we play good ball. We need to be able to finish. Injury-wise, like everybody this time, we're nursing a few. I think you have the injury list. We'll go from there."

How will you keep the Bears running game in check?

"There's a commitment first off to it, it's declared. You look at the last game, it showed two excellent running backs, an offensive line that blocks, an athletic quarterback that can cause problems that will open up somethings with that. It will be a big challenge for us. We haven't played our best ball versus the run, haven't tackled as well as we need to. All of those things should come into play this week."

How do you handle OL Justin Britt's situation moving forward as a team?

"It's kind of cut and dry. As far as team is concerned, we have a teammate that won't be with us for a while. Just like there's an injury, when a teammate is not going to be with you for awhile, it's about the next guy stepping up. Scott Quessenberry stepped us last week. We feel like we have depth there and we're giving Justin (Britt) everything he possibly needs to handle his situation."

Do you look back fondly at your time with the Bears and what you were able to accomplish?

"Absolutely. I get a chance to have my dream job here based on starting there. A lot of great times, we still have a home there, friends. My wife is from Chicago. All positive, appreciative of everything that happened there during my time there."

How far away from contributing is WR Tyler Johnson and what have you seen from him so far in practice?

"He's making progress. When you come onboard a little bit later, you just start the process as much as anything. Somethings you have to wait a little bit longer for your opportunity based on what's happening with the other guys at the position. He's progressing and eventually well get him up on the roster and he'll be able to play, eventually."

How much has OL Scott Quessenberry progressed over the last couple of day?

"Coming in, he's (Scott Quessenberry) a veteran that's been in a role where you have to be ready. We like what he did the last preseason game. Every time he's had a chance to play, we liked some of the things he's done. He did some good things last we against the Broncos, from there, every rep you get of being in that role. We know Justin (Britt) is not going to be with us. Scott is there. He's a guy the players have all the confidence in the world in him, like we do. Expecting him to play good football like the rest of our guys this week."

Can you elaborate any more on OL Justin Britt's situation?

"Once you say it's personal, there's not elaboration that I'll go in after that. That should say enough. He's out for a reason that's personal to him. We'll leave it at that. Like I said last week, to me as coach, it's one game at a time, one day at a time. He's not going to be with us for a period of time. We know he's not with us right now."

Since you just signed OL Jimmy Morrissey from the practice squad to the active roster, where have you seen him improve from last year to this year?

"He got playing time last year, a tough player. When you've been around for a long period of time, you know how we do things, what the role entails and that's the reason why he's been on our roster. Centers just in general, when you have a guy that can snap, tough football player that can do a lot of the things Jimmy (Morrissey) does, they're a valuable force. As we look back on that 69, 70-man roster, we're going to need everybody. That's what the guys were told, first cut. A lot of that is coming into play a little bit quicker than maybe we thought."

With TE Brevin Jordan having an ankle injury, how much does that affect your offense?

"Brevin (Jordan) is a heck of a football player. We have a few good football players out, but now it's about the next guys stepping up. We have a little bit of depth at that position. (Jordan) Akins can step in and do some thigs. O.J. Howard, when he's gotten reps, of course he can and we know what Pharaoh (Brown) can do. We still feel like we're okay, but we're missing a good football player right now."

In what area do you feel RB Dameon Pierce improved in the most from Week 1 to 2?

"First, our commitment to him, getting him more carries. What we saw this past week I think is what we've seen throughout. Guy gets the ball, he's a tough guy to bring down. Talk about finish, we as a football team need to finish. I haven't said that an awful lot to Dameon (Pierce). He finishes plays. What we want to be, that toughness, extra effort, all those things you talk about, that's exactly what we see from him every time he gets the ball."

How do you get your offense to step up and help QB Davis Mills out? Can you practice that?

"Yeah, you keep practicing. That's what you do. You have to keep in mind, it's just like you look at a game. Maybe three minutes into the game, you're not where you want to be, but you have time, still. That's how we're looking at it. Sometimes it's not exactly how you wanted it to be initially. You keep practicing. To me, the only thing you can do is watch video and go to the practice field and start working on those things. My experience says eventually it happens. That's how I feel about where we are right now. Eventually, it's going to happen."

What have you seen from Bears S Jaquan Brisker?

"Another good football player. Active, good run-sport player, he's got the skills that it seems like now, the group of young athletes coming through, they're more ready to play initially, quicker than before. They all have a skill set that allows them to grow. He's a good football player. We'll have to know where he is and deal with him."

How do you approach talking to the team about a player who's dealing with personal reasons?

"You have to go back to that word. What's that word? Personal. Once it's personal, that's enough for everybody. And maybe it's not enough for us, but it's enough. When somebody's dealing with something personal, you leave it at that. You're there for support. You get them anything that they could possibly need to help them go through a situation. Then you stay away a little bit and just be there for him. That's all the team needs is that. To know that one of our teammates is going through something and the teammate knows that the team is behind him, supporting him in any way that you possibly can. Believe me, that's enough for all of us right now."

What have you seen from the Bears defense and the ability to stop the run?

"As far as Dameon (Pierce), there's a commitment to the run. We've said we're at least second cousins as far as how we play defense. There's a commitment to it (the run). I think every defense should start off trying to stop the run. I'm looking at us, I'm going to say, 'hey what do we need to do first.' We need to stop the run and you make that commitment to it. I'm sure they'll do the same thing. We understand that too. We've got to be able to run the football. When I talk about running the football, there's so much more than running the football. We've got to be successful running the ball, but we've got to open our passing game too. When teams make a hard commitment to stop the run like that, they're in one-on-one situation outside. As you talk to our guys outside and our quarterback giving the ball to him, we have to do some things like that to help the run also."

What's the relationship like between DB Derek Stingley Jr. and DB Steven Nelson in terms of learning from each other and matching up against certain receivers?