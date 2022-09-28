Transcripts: 9-28-2022 Press Conferences

HC LOVIE SMITH

Opening Statement

"When you go on the road, that's a part of life in the NFL. There's nothing like coming back home so we're excited about coming back to NRG stadium. Last time we were there, we didn't finish the job. I'm talking about our football team, but our fans did. We asked them to show up. They've done that every time we've asked them and I though they showed out right up until. We eventually will do that. Good work today back on the practice field. The only way to get the bad taste out of your mouth is to go back to work. We've identified a lot of things, of course I'm not going to go over every one. There's a lot of things we have to improve, with all three phases. That's what we're planning on doing. We know who our opponent is, of course they came here last year. They have excellent skill, good football team. When I say good football team, the record doesn't necessarily say exactly what team you face, what team we are right now. Eventually, it will. This is a critical game for both teams. Offensively for the Chargers, it starts with the quarterback, one of the best in the game (Justin Herbert). He can make all the throws. He's mobile, makes good decisions. It will be a challenge for our guys. (Austin) Ekeler the running back, good player. Good offensive line. Of course their wide receivers, I don't know whether Keenan Allen is going to play or not. If he does, it will be harder for us if he does. He's an excellent football player, Mike Williams. On the defensive side, it starts up front. I don't know whether (Joey) Bosa is playing or not but if he does, he's one of the best in the game. Of course Khalil Mack, been a fan of his. A long time ago, I was hoping that we would draft him. That's what we're facing. We understand that but we feel like we're up to the challenge."

Can you talk about QB Davis Mills and his difference in statistics on the road versus at home and why that might be?

"Not too much into that. This is what we looked at. For us, he's played one home game and we as a team didn't get the job done. There's some good things he did during that. I think it a small body of work to start writing things in ink right now. I'm anxious to see his second game at home and feeding off of the energy from his home crowd. He made improvements this past week and I expect him to take another jump this week."

What improvements do you think QB Davis Mills has made?

"There's a lot of improvements he made. When I say improvement, I'm taking about some of the little things that don't show up. Pocket presence, as I said it, the last two games that I stood up here. Pocket presence, he had a couple interceptions on tipped balls so there's a lot of running our offense on what he's doing. A lot of times it just goes to the quarterback. It's a lot more than that. From us and our evaluation, every play that he's made, he's making progress. I'm excited about seeing him play this week."

In this week, what ways can you make things easier for the offense?

"We've got to keep grinding is what we have to do. We haven't finished. We're not looking to make things easier. Decisions we make are what we think we need to do to get over the hump. Easier doesn't necessarily go with that. What we're going to do is we're going to do the things we believe in better. As I look a that game, there's a lot of opportunities. When I say we're close, we're not going to go in a game where we're not going to make four third-and-1s. We're not going to be third-and-goal from the two and get knocked back to have to kick a field goal. I don't think we're going to have two tipped balls that they're going to intercept. When I say we're a lot closer, we are closer in a lot of different ways. Close doesn't matter an awful lot, that's why we're excited about playing this week. Hopefully the improvements that we've made will be on display."

Is your philosophy as simple as 'run when we want to run and stop when we need to stop'?

"I think it is as simple as that. We can put a lot of other things, but just that statement right there. Did we run the ball offensively? Did we run the ball we would like this past game? No, we did not. Defensively, did we stop the run? No, we did not. You can start with that and where you isolated on that. We talk about the run, those things pretty simple. You can also go third downs, in order to have more opportunities to run or pass, more snaps. Offensively, 25-percent conversion, not good enough. Defensively, they converted over 40-percent of the plays. These are the things right here that we see the light at the end of the tunnel on a few plays here and there."

How is WR Brandin Cooks' presence on the offense different this year than it was last year?

"Last year, we're not going on much last year. This is what we think we need to do this year. Different staff last year, two years ago, that doesn't really matter. We need to get Brandin (Cooks) the ball more. I'm going to say we need to give Nico Collins the ball more. Pharaoh Brown, our tight ends, when we've gone to them, there's a lot of things. Just to isolate and say just this and that solves all our problems, I think it's a lot bigger than that."

When you talk to the players, is there one thing that you consistently tell them to do so the team can finish games?

"Just like that, we have to do this. That's what it is. Here's the situations and it's there in black and white. We talk about finishing, a lot of finishing first just drives, third-and-1. You look at those plays, they're there to be made. As we watch the video and as we talk to the guys, this play right here could mean the difference in the game. One more, make this. Guys understand that. It's hard for me to say what we're doing on the practice field when we're not seeing it always out there on Sundays yet. Eventually that's going to come. All the things that have been mentioned, believe me, we're going over. Eventually, they're going to not just hear the message, but execute it on the field."

Is there any player who's eligible to get off the injured/reserve list who's close to contributing?

"First off, when can a player come off, if he's eligible to play. In your opinion and in our opinion, do you think he can help us win right now. That's how we look at it. There are some of the guys coming off of the injured list that we will get into the rotation as soon as possible."

Where is LB Christian Harris in that progress?

"Christian (Harris) is making progress. Go back to our comments that we had about him when he was healthy and ready to go. He's a good football player. Eventually, he will be in our plans, yes."

How do you feel about DB Derek Stingley Jr.'s progression when he is challenged by teams?

"I don't have a lot of complaints about any of our rookies, our young players. I've seen improvements throughout. First you have to get out there, your first action that you play, getting reps, being in tough situations. We've done that from Derek Stingley to Jalen Pitre to Kenyon Green. We've talked about when Christian Harris comes back, Dameon Pierce. They're young players, so do we like their progress? Absolutely. I like something that Derek (Stingley Jr.) does daily and each game there's something new that he's seeing. Keep in mind, we're just at the first quarter of the season. There's a lot of football. To answer your question, yes they're making progress. I'll say that about our rookies."

What do you think about the offensive line play?