Transcripts: 9-29-2022 Press Conferences

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR FRANK ROSS

Opening Statement

"Good to be home. Got to stack the second week together, after a nice performance last week. I thought we played well in the special teams phase. As you all know, got to win the football game. Whatever we have to do this week to stack another performance together, that's all good and well, got to find a way to win the football game. We're going to do everything we can against a much-improved Chargers unit. New special teams coordinator over there. Personnel has improved greatly from a year ago from that unit. A lot of challenges that are unique, different style of bodies and players that we have to prepare for and execute against."

Can you talk about the field position DB Desmond King II created on the punt return?

"When you put a punt return on the opponents half of the 50-yard line, it's going to give us a great chance to score. Going to do that as many times as possible. Haven't necessarily executed on those opportunities. Then what opportunities have come our way whether that's been a situation in the game when it's a rush call, etc. Finally got a chance to dial up a return and executed well. Really happy with the positioning, decision making at the point attack by all the blockers and finishing their blocks. Hopefully we can do it again this week."

What did you see from DB Grayland Arnold last week?

"Here's what I saw. I saw the same Grayland on Sunday that I've seen on a practice squad player Wednesday, Thursday, Friday of the previous two weeks. That's what you're looking for. You're looking to build depth on the roster that might not be on the active. Then you get called up, you go and you play the same fundamentals we're training in practice, did it in the preseason. Hopefully continuing the trend with everybody working on what we call the red teams in the practice periods to show up on Sundays when their number is called."

What is DB Desmond King II's impact on special teams?

"So far comfortable with not only with his decisions making throughout. We learned from a rep in the Indianapolis game when we didn't field a ball. Anytime you let the ball hit the ground, 90-percent of the time that thing is going to check 10-plus yards. Our goal is to steal a first down with every punt return. That's kind of like your rule of thumb, that's what we want to get. After that, get the ball vertical. After that, is bonus. Decisioning making by Des (Desmond King) has been greatly improved, sure-handed. When there comes a chance when you set up your blockers for you, then make that man miss, he had a great open field tackle opportunity, make-miss that he executed on and going to continue to hopefully see more of that from him. Confidence going up."

How fired up were you after the fake punt that DB M.J. Stewart converted on?

"Anytime we have to find a way to make a play, execution is the number one. You guys know that, whether it's the end of the game, whether that's third downs, red zone defense, whether that's making your kicks when the game is on the line. Midfield territory there and found a way to steal a first down, that was critical. (Jon) Weeks, great snap, good suddenness execution. You guys know when it's in the trenches we talk offensive/defensive line, that surge one side of the ball to the other, that surge was on our end there. That's what we needed to see."

What goes into calling that fake punt? Is that something you talk about with HC Lovie Smith?

"Just as an offensive/defensive coordinator go, those guys are calling the games. Everything is going to be worked out every week in preparation from Tuesday game planning all the way up through Saturday. Whatever those decisions are, however those conversations happen, it's obviously a unit effort. It doesn't necessarily catch us by surprise. 'Hey, do you think we can try this.' It's not like that. It's the preparation leading up to. Then when the time comes, if that something's we worked through, we'll dial that up."

Who gets more excited on trick plays like that, you or HC Lovie Smith?

"I'll let you be the judge. What was my vertical afterward? Fired up, but it comes down to trusting those guys to go out and execute. Those guys were so fired up on the sidelines. It's the little details. It's the kickoff coverage when every single person on that play was in a proper stance to take on a block, somebody defeated a block and they're all in their appropriate lanes. That fires me up just as much as executing a 3-yard gain. How about a 31-yard punt return, that fires you up. Three tackles inside of the 22-yard line on a kickoff. So just execution when it comes down to it. Yeah, there is going to be excitement on all that stuff."

Can you talk about DB M.J. Stewart and what he's brought to the special teams unit?

"I have a picture that I took on my phone, M.J. (Stewart) in the virtual walk-thru room just working extra on his own. Taking that special teams badge of honor. Running the personal protector position, that guy is your quarterback. He has done an outstanding job of the work. What's so fascinating about a guy who's already established himself as a pro, he's had a reset. He comes back, 'hey, what do I've got to do this week to improve or prep for the Chargers in this case.' Fired up with the way he has executed and played. He's been an impact force on the field with production standard, from a production standpoint. More than anything, everyday that he comes into work, getting whatever extra he can, asking and sending clips to him on the evenings, whatever it may be to make sure he's in every position to make a play and every position to make a correct call for protection on Sundays."

How do you describe the importance of having 53 guys on a roster when you only have 52?

"I think I mentioned it before for the development engine, these are entry level jobs. First off, when you have veterans willing to do that, that's that blue collar mentality, that's great, a blessing as the special teams coordinator to have that kind of environment. That question about Grayland Arnold, when you get a crack to make an impact on the team, when you get your number called up, you have got to have prepared throughout the week, throughout OTAs, throughout training camp, throughout whatever practice squad reps of the regular season it is. Having those guys training on a constant basis, working the looks but then working our techniques and fundamentals and questions them, calling them to make sure they're stayed up on, they're sharp on the game plan even if they're not going to rep it in the game. That way Saturday you're getting the call up, you're already ready to execute. That development is never going to stop as long as I'm here."

What do you say to your guys after a great performance on Sunday and how do you build off that?

"Do it again. That's a great question. Our goal is to achieve impact plays and create long fields for the D (defense), short fields for the O (offense). We've got to find a way to do that on repeat. The NFL is a one week, one day at a time business. You guys are asking a lot of questions about the Bears game, that's great. That is so far in the rearview mirror. We know we have in a challenge against us with this offense coming up. We have got to do everything we can to do it again, do again at a high level on repeat. Every time you slip, somebody in the NFL is going to make you pay. Hopefully that consistency is going to be at a premium for us here moving forward. Let's do it again this week."

Does your preparation change when you're going against a punter who isn't averaging a lot of yards per punt?