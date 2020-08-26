Transcripts: Anthony Weaver Press Conference (8-26-2020)

Is there a cornerback who has stood out to you during training camp?

"Oh man, there's a bunch. I'm thrilled with collectively how our defensive backs have come together as a unit. A lot of that is led by Justin Reid and Eric Murray in the back end because they're the primary communicators at safeties. But Bradley Roby – Vernon Hargreaves (III) has had a good camp. We already talked about John Reid. There's just so many guys that I know that I'm leaving guys out. But I'm just thrilled with the work that Coach (D'Anton) Lynn is putting in with that group, Coach (Deon) Broomfield and just the way that they're gelling and coming together as one. It's been awesome to watch."

What have you seen from S A.J. Moore Jr. during training camp and what are the challenges he faces if he were to take on a larger role?

"A.J. Moore will absolutely have a role. He is a major contributor for us on special teams, but on defense there is absolutely a place for him. He's made plays throughout this entire camp and he made plays last year in camp as well. Sometimes it's just difficult finding ways to get him on the field, but we will absolutely find a way to do that because he brings juice to the defense. He's an energy giver and when he's out there, you can't help but feed off that and he makes the defense better. He's going to contribute to us in multiple ways. He's a lot like Lonnie (Johnson Jr.). He can play safety. You can play him at money. You can play him at multiple spots and we're going to utilize his skill set to do that."

What have you made of DE Charles Omenihu's growth from last season to this season?

"He's just becoming a more confident player, and that comes with age and maturity. Every year in this league you learn a little bit more about yourself and about the guys you're playing against. He's kind of come into his own a little bit. We look forward to that paying dividends once the season starts. He is certainly not a guy who lacks for confidence, and that's what you want when you have players out there with his skill set.

Would you say that CB Gareon Conley and CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. are in competition heading into the season?

"Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely. We have competition on all levels of our defense, and I think that's a sign that you have a pretty good football team. Are those two in direct competition? I don't know. Everybody is in competition in the secondary because we have good players back there. But on our defense, you've got to show up day in and day out to try to earn the right to be on that starting unit. But what I tell the guys is I'm not concerned so much about starters, I'm more concerned about finishers. Who's going to finish every play and finish games for us."

Who are three defensive players that have stood out to you since they reported to training camp?