Transcripts: Benardrick McKinney conference call

May 01, 2015 at 03:32 PM

**

Houston Texans Transcripts LB Benardrick McKinney Conference Call
Friday, May 1, 2015
(Transcribed by Omar Majzoub)

(on how he feels about the Texans trading up to get him) "I'm very excited, man. It's a great honor."

(on if he knew the Texans were interested in him) "I worked out with the Texans. I felt great about the workout. They pushed me hard. Like I said, I'm really just happy, man."

(on bringing the Mississippi State 'Psycho Defense' brand of football to the Texans) "The Psycho Defense is something my defensive coordinator introduced us to, but I like to play and have fun. I'm ready to get out there with the Texans and work hard and listen to my coaches."

(on if he had a feeling the Texans would take him) "Not really, man. I had no clue. I was just waiting on my name to be called, to be honest."

(on the Texans trading up to get him) "It means a lot, man. They traded for me. It shows that they really wanted me and were interested in me. When I get there, I'm just going to work my heart out to be the best that I can be."

(on playing quarterback in high school and if he wants to do it again) "No, I'm used to hitting now. I'm not equipped to be a quarterback anymore."

(on joining a defense with DE J.J. Watt) "It's going to be great playing with J.J. Watt. He's going to teach me a lot of different things, teach me how to be a great player like he is. I'm just going to listen and take coaching to be the best player I can be on the field."

(on if he has ever been to Houston) "I'm not too familiar with Texas."

(on his workout with the Texans) "They told me a lot of things. They pushed me, most definitely pushed me to see what kind of player I was. I enjoyed the workout and felt cool with the coaches."

(on if he took a visit) "No, they worked me out at Mississippi State."

(on talking with linebackers coach Mike Vrabel) "No, not really. I mean, I talked to him when I worked out with them."

