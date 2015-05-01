Transcripts: Benardrick McKinney conference call

(on if he knew the Texans were interested in him) "I worked out with the Texans. I felt great about the workout. They pushed me hard. Like I said, I'm really just happy, man."

(on bringing the Mississippi State 'Psycho Defense' brand of football to the Texans) "The Psycho Defense is something my defensive coordinator introduced us to, but I like to play and have fun. I'm ready to get out there with the Texans and work hard and listen to my coaches."

(on if he had a feeling the Texans would take him) "Not really, man. I had no clue. I was just waiting on my name to be called, to be honest."

(on the Texans trading up to get him) "It means a lot, man. They traded for me. It shows that they really wanted me and were interested in me. When I get there, I'm just going to work my heart out to be the best that I can be."