Transcripts: Benardrick McKinney conference call

**
Houston Texans Transcripts** LB Benardrick McKinney Conference Call
Friday, May 1, 2015
(Transcribed by Omar Majzoub)
(on how he feels about the Texans trading up to get him) "I'm very excited, man. It's a great honor."
(on if he knew the Texans were interested in him) "I worked out with the Texans. I felt great about the workout. They pushed me hard. Like I said, I'm really just happy, man."
(on bringing the Mississippi State 'Psycho Defense' brand of football to the Texans) "The Psycho Defense is something my defensive coordinator introduced us to, but I like to play and have fun. I'm ready to get out there with the Texans and work hard and listen to my coaches."
(on if he had a feeling the Texans would take him) "Not really, man. I had no clue. I was just waiting on my name to be called, to be honest."
(on the Texans trading up to get him) "It means a lot, man. They traded for me. It shows that they really wanted me and were interested in me. When I get there, I'm just going to work my heart out to be the best that I can be."
(on playing quarterback in high school and if he wants to do it again) "No, I'm used to hitting now. I'm not equipped to be a quarterback anymore."
(on joining a defense with DE J.J. Watt) "It's going to be great playing with J.J. Watt. He's going to teach me a lot of different things, teach me how to be a great player like he is. I'm just going to listen and take coaching to be the best player I can be on the field."
(on if he has ever been to Houston) "I'm not too familiar with Texas."
(on his workout with the Texans) "They told me a lot of things. They pushed me, most definitely pushed me to see what kind of player I was. I enjoyed the workout and felt cool with the coaches."
(on if he took a visit) "No, they worked me out at Mississippi State."
(on talking with linebackers coach Mike Vrabel) "No, not really. I mean, I talked to him when I worked out with them."