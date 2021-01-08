Transcripts: Chairman and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio Press Conference

You come to the organization when QB Deshaun Watson and DE J.J. Watt are unhappy. As the new GM, what are you going to do about it?

(Caserio) "Great question. Yeah, I think each year is a new year. We're starting from scratch. I think the most important thing for us is just to speak specifically to Deshaun. I'd say from afar the respect and administration that I have for him as a player and what he's done for this organization is significant. He's our quarterback. Quite frankly he's a big part of the reason why over the last two seasons when we faced the Texans that New England came out on the losing side of the ledger. I think it's important for all of us to take some time, and I think when the time is appropriate, we'll have discussions with the players. I think it's important for us, whatever conversations that we're going to have with players about their individual situation, that we do it directly and we do it face to face. When the appropriate time comes, we'll sit and spend some time with Deshaun. But certainly looking forward to the opportunity to work with him."

What do you have to say about the reports that QB Deshaun Watson may ask for a trade?

(Caserio) "Yeah, he's our quarterback, and again, once we have an opportunity, spend some time together, we'll have further discussions. I can't tell you how much respect and administration that I have for him, for who he is as a player and what he means to this franchise."

(McNair) "I would just follow up real quick. First of all, Nick, that was an awesome statement. I had a little tear in my eye. I love that stuff. I love your passion and the integrity that you have, and you're just going to be such a good thing for us here. Just what you said is exactly why you're here. In regards to 4 and 99, they're valued members on our team. They're important to the team and the city. They're passionate and they want to win, and those are all totally in alignment with where we're going and what we've done here in bringing Nick aboard. So it's perfect. We're totally aligned."

Could you explain what Jack Easterby's role with the team will be going forward, and will he be involved in personnel decisions?

(Caserio) "Jack and I have had a really special relationship. It goes back a number of years. I'd say he and I have – he's helped me a lot I would say personally. We've actually dealt with some things on a personal level through the year, but he's someone that I've always leaned on, I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for. Any personnel decisions that will be made we'll make as a group, but ultimately that's a responsibility that Cal has instilled in me, is to handle the personnel side of the football operations. So that's the expectation moving forward. Jack will have a role and we'll work in conjunction with each other on a number of things for sure. But as it pertains to football decisions, those will ultimately be my decision in conjunction with the head coach once we get to that point, as well."

What do you think of the current roster and what is your approach to scouting?

(Caserio) "This has been an organization that quite frankly it's almost like we've played them every year. It's almost like a division opponent in the AFC East. We always knew that when we played the Texans we had to be prepared because there were a lot of players that could impact the game. I think where we are just from a calendar standpoint, so it's important to take inventory of where you are as a team, evaluate your own team. I would just say when you talk about scouting and evaluating players, it's really hard to make a determination about other players until you intimately know what you have on your team. So, the evaluation of your team, their strengths, their weaknesses, what the vision for them is from the staff, and obviously whomever the head coach and his staff will be will have input on that. You have to start with the foundation of your team, understand what you have in place, understanding that the one thing about the NFL that we know is change is constant, right? So there's typically about, I'll call it 25 to 30 percent of your team that is naturally going to turn over, whether it's players leave, releases, free agents, so there's a process in place. This part of the year is, A, understand your team, understand what you kind of have in place, make an evaluation of who fits moving forward. Then in conjunction with that, we are kind of in this college scouting evaluation period where we've gone through the season, whatever season we've had, and we're starting to transition to the offseason now with the Senior Bowl around the corner, the junior declaration. There's a lot of work to do in front of us. I would say just relative to what's going to be important to the Houston Texans, the things that I articulated in the opening about putting the team first, relentless work ethic, being intelligent. We'll talk about the actual ins and outs of scouting as it pertains to how we do that, but there are people, a lot of the qualified people here that I am excited to work with background with. I have a background with James Liipfert from my time in New England, so we'll sit down, we'll have a conversation. But, again, you have to start with your team, have an understanding of what you have in place before you can actually project what's going to fit into your building moving forward."

How can you tell the fans that the organization is committed to excellence after what has happened in the past year?

(McNair) "That's a great question. Thank you for that. 2020 was a hard year for a lot of different reasons. The pandemic was a lot of challenges. The results, like I mentioned earlier, was not what we wanted. If you look at it, we had 10 one-score games, and we lost all but two, so we were 2-8 in the one-score games. We do have a commitment to win and win the right way, and so changes were needed. If you looked at – I'll remind you, it wasn't too long ago, in fact last year we were planning for a game in the playoffs and we had just a fantastic game with Buffalo right here. We had 70,000 fans. They were energized. They were excited. It was one of the loudest games I've ever been to, a great game. I wouldn't say we're that far apart from where we were back then. That was, like I say, like a year ago. 2020 was a tough year. We're looking forward to putting it behind us. The way you make these changes, in my opinion, is right now we have a vision of, if you will, if you follow me for a second, we're going to build a wall. Maybe you've heard this before, but it's going to be brick by brick. We're going to pick up a brick, put it down, put it down in the right place, put the mortar around it, make sure it's set, make a great decision. Then we're going to go to the next one, and it's going to be day by day, making great decisions, getting this thing exactly where we want it, knowing that we're not far off from where we were. I'll tell you, it's a great day to be a Texan because this is a big break. This guy sitting next to me, Nick Caserio, has extreme competency, and we'll work together, we'll cooperate, we'll collaborate, cooperate, and that will get us the fastest to where we want to get to be is by doing all that. Before you know it, you'll look back and we'll have built a substantial brick wall that we are all committed and proud of."

(Caserio) "If I can just chime in and add to that. Obviously, what we're trying to do is build something that is sustainable and durable for a long period of time. That's going to take some time to put things in place. But, again, we're not going to get there until we actually – we're going to have to spend the time, we're going to have to make the investment. We're going to have to invest and everybody is going to have to invest, and that's part of the responsibility that Cal and his family have bestowed upon me. It's a big responsibility and it's going to take all of us. Everything we do matters. It's all going to matter, and it's going to be a matter of just having a few small wins each day. And, again, to Cal's point, it's brick by brick, day by day because if you put the foundation in place, hopefully you have something that you can sustain over a long period of time and it's not a kind of year to year you kind of have some degree of variability, right? You've been around the league for a long time, too. I'm sure you've followed the league for a long time. The margin of error pretty small, right? So you have to try to figure out some ways on the margin to see if you can make some progress or try to make some things that will allow you to be successful. We can get into the football and nuts and bolts of it. But, again, there's a myriad of things that go into it. What you're trying to do is put in place a program from top to bottom that's sustainable for a long period of time. That's part of the responsibility that's been bestowed upon myself and our staff, and that's what we're going to try to do to the best of our ability."

How much value do you place on having continuity between your quarterback and play caller when hiring a new head coach?

(Caserio) "It's a great question. I think when you look at some of the other teams and the programs that have been successful, that idea of sustainability, that notion of putting something in place, that there's not variability from year to year, it is important. The head coach process is something that we're going to as soon as we're done here essentially today is that's the next challenge, that's the next step in front of us. But trying to put something in place where there's sustainability, there's continuity, and I think that's something that's important to any organization and that's going to be our goal. Relative to your question about the head coach and some of the other things that are important, everybody has a different philosophy I would say just relative to the head coach. What's going to be important is you have to lead people, right? Because in the end football is a sport but it's about people, right? You have to make an investment in people. You have to be able to lead people. You have to be able to lead the group. You have to be able to message the group. Those are some of the things that will be important relative to whether or not they're a good play caller on their respective side of the ball. But whoever it is will have some competency in some area. But then again, as you fill out your staff you want to make sure that you have enough people to complement what that person may or may not do well. I would say in our situation relative to Deshaun (Watson), trying to put something in place that's sustainable for him that can allow him and the rest of the team and the organization to go out there and perform to their maximum capacity on a week-to-week basis. That's the goal."

What do you think about the Texans culture can be improved changed?

(Caserio) "Yeah, we visited on that. I would say the most important thing is what this is going to look like moving forward, right? So what's happened in the past, you have to have an understanding and acknowledge what has happened on any level. But, again, we're looking to the future. We're trying to build. So we're going to take inventory of what we have in place. We're going to spend time with the staff, talk with them, and figure out how we want to construct this. Ultimately, I wasn't here for that, but have some understanding of what has happened. But our responsibility is to try to move forward, because each year everybody starts over kind of from the same platform, right? So we're kind of starting over, right? We're starting our process to build the 2021 Houston Texans' roster, and that's what we're going to do. You take inventory of what you have, what maybe has happened in the past, but ultimately, it's about what happens moving forward. Then you start to project players, what's their role, how they're going to fit because that's what we're going to be planning for when we go out there beginning of September or whenever that may be."

What do you want the mindset of the team culture to be?

(Caserio) "It's a great question. It's going to take a lot of work, hard work, being selfless. I think the idea of being selfless and always putting others before yourself and it's the team above yourself. Again, we're not going to sacrifice individual goals, individual accomplishments for the success of the team, but being tough, being relentless. You have to have a smart team. You'd like to have a smart team and go out there and execute and play well under pressure. How do you do that? Well, there's some things that you can do relative to situational football, taking care of the football, turnovers. Like there's things on the margins that if you make incremental progress on that can help you with the bigger picture. But I think the things that I mentioned in my opening, those are some of the things that will be important as we evaluate players that come in."

When your made the decision to fire Bill O'Brien, why did you decide to keep Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby?

(McNair) "Thank you for the question. So yeah, we moved on from the coach, and frankly I needed someone to step into that spot. That wasn't something Jack pushed for or wanted, it was something I needed, and so I'm really grateful that he did that. He took a lot of heat for it. He did. But it's hard to operate a team without a general manager, someone in that seat, someone to do those – a lot of them are administrative type tasks. But as we moved from Bill as a GM to Jack as interim GM, Jack was there for a few months, did the job he was asked, and now he's ready to step back into some of his earlier roles. Nick (Caserio) will step in here, be the GM. Nick has got the roster, the draft, the free agency. Nick will be supported by me. I will do everything I can to help Nick succeed. I want Nick to succeed here. Jack will do whatever Nick asks him to do to succeed. So we'll all work together like I had mentioned, being collaborative, cooperative, and get this thing going exactly where we want it."

What specific skills make Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby appealing to you?

(McNair) "Well, Jack is very gifted in a lot of different areas, and those areas would be things that Nick (Caserio) will need as he moves into his role as GM. It won't be roster. It won't be free agency. Like I said before, those are the GM jobs that Nick is doing, and he will look to Jack to do some of these other things that Jack has done really well in the past."

(Caserio) "If I could add to that, because I've had experience working with Jack. Jack's unique skill I would say is the ability to invest in people, grow people, and serve, and I think that servant mindset has served a lot of people well. I know it's helped me on a lot of levels, but those are the types of things relative to Jack and what he can bring to the table. Again, Cal (McNair) has brought me to the Texans to handle the football aspect, and that's my main responsibility. We're going to need a lot of people in this building, a lot of really good people, to try to help grow this team and develop this team to get to a point that we have something that's sustainable for a long period of time.

What is the one thing that you think will help turn around the Texans?

(Caserio) "I'll take that first. Thanks for the introduction. I would say there's it's not one thing. It's never one thing. It's a combination of things, right? When you look at your team, it's going to take a multitude of areas. Again, there's never one particular thing. When you go back if you were to do an evaluation of the season, each game was its own entity. It wasn't necessarily one player, one particular thing. It's a combination of things over the course of time. You have to do an evaluation. Again, going back to the earlier question about understanding your team, understanding your roster, understanding maybe where some of the gaps existed and then figure out, 'OK, what's the plan moving forward? How do you fill those gaps?' Again, there's never one reason why you win or lose a game, right? It's a combination of things. If you were to say, 'what's the one thing that's going to be important?' It's understanding the amount of work and the effort that it takes on a day-to-day basis, and to understand that if you're not going to be process-driven or process-oriented – the only way that you get better is to have a process in place. I'll just give you a few clear-cut examples. And I'm not saying it's not about necessarily the player. It is but it isn't, but it's about their process more than anything else. Fortunately, being able to be around a lot of good players in New England, everybody understands how good Tom (Brady) is, and everybody associates Tom with the success that he's had. But what made Tom great was his process. Each day he invested in that process and it was very important to him. Just picture this. I know it's kind of hard to picture, but put on your thinking cap for a minute. So the way practice is split up, the offense is going, the defensive guys that aren't involved in servicing their respective side of the ball on the sideline doing some different things. So when the defense was going through their weekly prep, going through the opponent's prep, Tom would be on the sidelines with a band around his waist working on his drop backs. You might be thinking to yourself, 'this guy has been the league like 50 years, what's he doing over there working on his drop back?' Well, that was part of his process. That's what he believed in, right? Matthew Slater, who's a multi-time, multi-year Pro Bowler and one of the most respected and one of the best players in the league and in his capacity is off to the side working with the special teams assistant on gunner releases. You might be thinking to yourself, 'what's he doing over there working on his gunner releases?' Well, he's trying to prepare himself so he can optimize his performance on Sunday. So that investment of time, that investment in the process. Like if you want to boil it down to maybe one particular thing, if you have a process in place that's a really good process and you invest in that process and you're consistent with it week to week, that's going to give you an opportunity to go out there on Sunday and duplicate and reduplicate success. I would say just taking a big picture view of it with a couple specific examples, that would be something that we would hope to permeate and articulate to our team and to our group and understand why it's important. If you do these things along the way, you're going to give yourself an opportunity to have success on Sunday. I know that was a long-winded answer, but hopefully it sheds some light on the mindset and some of the things that are going to be important with this team as we piece it together."

(McNair) "That's awesome. What I see as something I mentioned earlier, it is these processes that Nick (Caserio) was talking about. But it will show up in these one-score games where we had ten of them. We had ten one-score games. We only won two. So you get these processes, you do better at the end of these games, closing out these games. It's not one thing but a whole lot of things, so you do those things right, and now all of a sudden you don't lose eight games that are one-score games. Maybe you split it. Maybe you go the other way. It's 8-2 and you have a different season. We were also very poor in tackling. Statistically, one of the worst tackling teams. So that goes to what Nick is talking about again is you have your processes down right. You work on those specific skills, all of a sudden you become one of the best tackling teams and your defense makes a big jump statistically in a lot of other areas. So those were just two things that sort of popped out at me that as Nick was talking that would really show up and make a difference in our team going forward.

What do you think about the criticism of 'the Patriots way' and why it has not been very successful elsewhere?

(Caserio) "Sure, it's a great question. Just going back a little bit, it'd be interesting to go back and figure out kind of who coined the term the Patriots way. I think that's something that has kind of evolved and developed. I think when you take a step back, there's been a lot of good people that have been through our building that I personally have been associated with. The most important thing when you take a step back and when you take a new opportunity, and you go into a new situation, whoever you are, whatever your DNA is, whatever you're about, the most important thing is to be true to yourself and who you are. I can't speak to what happened at other places about why something may or may not have worked because I'm not in the building. We weren't in the building. You don't understand the intricacies of what is happening. That's all I really know, is trust what you believe. OK, try to be true to yourself and part of my responsibility here is to try to earn the trust of the people that are in our building, whether it's in scouting, whether it's in the training staff, whether it's the players, whether it's in the media. Just trying to be as consistent as possible, be as true to who you are as possible, and then the rest will hopefully take care of itself. When you think about when everybody talks about kind of the Patriots way or the Patriots mantra, I think what really resonates with me is the idea of this being process-oriented and process-driven to the point of understanding everything that it takes in order to be successful on a week-in and week-out basis. I think that was one of the great things, the way Bill (Belichick) messaged the team and explained to the team is about understanding how much it actually takes to be great. It's not something that happens overnight. So there has to be an investment on a lot of levels, and you just have to do it day after day, time after time, and hopefully your patterns and what you're doing is actually right, so that if you do those consistently, that gives you the best chance for success. I would say each situation is different. I'm my own person. I'm going to try to be true to the Texans organization and be true to who I am and try to learn as much as possible and earn the trust of everyone that is here and around me because that's the responsibility that I have to everybody here."

Are you sensitive to Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby being criticized so relentlessly?

(Caserio) "Yeah, I think my relationship with Jack is a special relationship. We've known each other a long time and I have a lot of faith and trust and confidence in him, and I'm excited to work with him."

Could you speak on how your years as a football player has influenced your philosophy toward football and helped you get to this point? Also, can you talk about your relationship with London Fletcher?

(Caserio) "That's an awesome question. London is a little bit better athlete than I am, so it wouldn't take much for him to track me down. Going back to kind of my introductory comments, I mentioned Coach Perella, Joe Perella. His influence in my life was massive and significant relative to my development from a football standpoint. So, Coach was my high school coach at University School, and actually even going back before then, his son was my baseball coach, right? So, Joe Perella Jr. was my baseball coach, so I played eighth grade baseball when I was in the sixth grade. When I was around that age, we would actually go watch Joe Sr. coach at Beachwood, right? And his teams were really successful and there was a lot of juice, there was a lot of energy, there was a lot of excitement. And then had the opportunity to go to University School where Coach was going first as the offensive coordinator and then as the head coach, and then when Coach went from University School to John Carroll, so he essentially coached me for my entire life and career. Look, I'm not the tallest. I'm not the fastest. I didn't have the strongest arm. The only thing I knew that I could control was my work ethic on a day-to-day basis, right? So, the investment of time that I made in myself along with the great coaching that I received from him was the only thing that I felt gave me the opportunity to go out there and perform to the best of my ability. I would say John Carroll, that group and the people that were there with me had a significant influence on my life. When you go play Division III football it's not because you were awarded a scholarship. You basically go to school and you play football because you want to play football and you want to be around it. Fortunately, we played a competitive brand of football. Unfortunately, we could never beat Mount Union, so we always had to hear how like how bad we are against Mount Union. But I would say that period of time from high school to college, and then Coach Perella, like I talked about the way he coached me, and it was tough love. It was hard love, but he believed in me, and he trusted me and those things resonated with me. I think those are things that if I can bring those things to the Houston Texans organization, like those would be some of the things that are important. Funny story about London and I. London actually started – I want to say it was St. Francis or St. Joseph, went to play basketball, but he transferred to John Carroll to play basketball and I was actually playing on the basketball team at the time. So, I was in practice like trying to guard London Fletcher and he was posting me up and he backed me down and like I couldn't stop London. There was like no chance in hell. And then he was a backup linebacker as a sophomore. He actually played behind an accountant essentially. Guy when he graduated got a CPA, got an accounting degree. London played he had like 8,000 tackles in two years. There's a good example of a guy that wasn't drafted, right? Had one of the most sustainable, durable careers of anybody. Had a great career, had an awesome career. He made it as a player and really life and the sport, it was really about getting an opportunity. You're never really sure when that's going to come, but I would say that period of time in my life was a significant period of time in my life. I'm a big fan of London, always have been. Have a lot of respect and admiration for him. But that was a pretty special time and a pretty special group of people."

With not having a first or second round pick in this year's draft, how will you manage constructing the roster while also dealing with the salary cap?

(Caserio) "I think every year has its own set of challenges, and you have to try to just look at the assets you may or may not have in place and try to be as creative as possible at building a team. There's no one set formula how to put a team together. It's not going to come from one particular area. It's going to be a combination of things. We're going to have to be creative. We're going to have to really invest and utilize the resources that we have, and just try to take advantage of the opportunities as they present themselves."

Now that you are the general manager, how many candidates would you like to interview? Also, how important is it to seriously consider hiring a minority head coach?