Transcripts: 'Hard Knocks' press conference

(on teams who have been on Hard Knocks in the past not having great records) "I'll note that we will not take credit for the last five teams to appeared on Hard Knocks that have a better record than the year before they were on Hard Knocks, but we also don't feel we're in any way to blame when the team has a rough season. We have so much respect for what it takes to win football games, that if we thought it was a distraction or affected on-the-field performance at all, well the league wouldn't allow it, the teams wouldn't allow it, I don't think we would allow it because we grew up under Steve Sabol and his respect for the teams and what the sport means. Every play of every game has more importance than whether or not you appear on Hard Knocks when it comes to your win and loss record. It's a great television show and it's for the fans. As I said, our second goal next to making great television is to stay out of the way."

(on if coming to Houston last year to cover the Atlanta Falcons pushed their decision to chose the Texans this year) "I think one thing we saw was not necessarily the players or team because we were covering the Falcons, while the Texans were really great in welcoming us to camp, they knew that we were only covering the Falcons. So we didn't have a chance to put microphones on any Texans and that's not something we really did a lot of reconnaissance of, but we did see a great fan base and the practices here being something that generated a lot of excitement locally, and that's something we look for strongly is a fan base that's interested in camp because the energy at camp is really great when fans are there. You can feel it through the microphones and cameras, you can feel the players are amped up when the fans are out there, and the fans just bring a great level. We've rarely seen a camp as exciting as the one when we came here last year. Although we had been thinking about the Texans for quite a while as a possibility on the show, our couple days here last year really helped cement the fact that this is a great city and franchise to cover."

(on if they will be able to show behind the scenes access to injuries that happen) "If it doesn't affect competitive balance. Injuries are part of camp, certainly there are some injuries that are more sensitive than others, we've had plenty of tough, season ending injuries on the show. I think that's something that we don't expect access to be denied but we certainly don't want to affect any competitive balance whether it's in the preseason or in the regular season. If there's a knee injury and it's public, we're not going to show what the time table is if it's not public because we feel that might affect preparation for week one, two, three or four, that's a sensitive area and something we're well aware of at NFL Films to keep our eye on."

Owner Robert C. McNair

(on what he hopes people around the country take away about the Texans during Hard Knocks) "Well first of all, the last year has not been the best year for public relations for the NFL. Our team has not had the kind of problems that existed with many teams. I think it's a wonderful opportunity for the rest of the country to see that we've got a first class group of players and coaches and this is the way we would like to see the game presented and these are the type of participants in the game. I think it's something that can be very positive, not just for us but for the league. I'm quite proud of our players and the way they do represent us."

(on what the process for picking Hard Knocks is like) "We don't discuss the selection process in detail, but I can say as we do every year that we discuss the show with several teams. The Texans were at the very top of the list of teams we were interested in so we're thrilled to have them. I think nationally there's going to be a lot of interest in what's going on here in Houston. Certainly we've recognized that nationally there's interest in this team in the last year. I will say though that the selection process sort of has this reputation of kind of being cloak and dagger, and you have to understand, NFL Films works with the teams, all 32 clubs, year round. So this isn't like asking someone out on a first date, we're working with these teams year-round. We've mic'ed Coach O'Brien multiple times, we spent the season with him in 2009 when he was part of the staff of the New England Patriots when we did a football life on Bill Belichick and spent the entire season with the Patriots coaching staff, we've been in the draft room with Mr. Smith, we've shot Mr. McNair in the owners booth, there's multiple projects, we produce 1000 hours a year of programming. This was like talking to a friend about the show. We consider the Texans friends and this wasn't some big ask, it was really just one of many conversations that we have about our various programming throughout the year."

(on if the Texans coaches get to see what goes on the air beforehand) "Rick alluded to it, there is a process. Tuesday mornings, the morning of air, the Texans can watch to head off any competitive balance issues that we missed. That does happen. There are sometimes phrases or single words in let's say an action montage where it's just a bunch of rapid cuts of yelling and screaming and hitting and punching sleds, and there might be one word in there and it might be 'dogpile', and we don't know what that is it's in there, and the coach will say hey that's one of our audible calls can you take that out, and we'll do so. Again, our role isn't to help other teams for competitive balance, our goal is a character driven show that really x's and o's haven't been a big part of this show because the HBO audience is watching things like Game of Thrones and they're looking for characters, they're looking for stories, they're not really looking for the x's and o's breakdowns that you can find on other networks."

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Rick Smith

(on if the Texans will have the same number of public practices as in previous years) "We are in the process of finalizing all of those dates. We are still looking at exactly how we're going to organize practice, but we would have as many as we've had, it would be just as we've done it in the past. We'll have those open practices like we've done in the past."

(on if the NFL Films staff will be following the team to New Orleans for the preseason scrimmage) "We will be following the team, New Orleans and the Saints won't be part of the story line, we'll be following just as we followed the Falcons here last year, we'll be following the team to their home and away games, so that'll be part of the story is their trip to New Orleans. But again it's not, not that that team has anything to do with Hard Knocks, we'll be following the Texans as they travel not the team on the other side of the line of scrimmage."