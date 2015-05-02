Transcripts: Rick Smith and Bill O'Brien press conference

(on RB Kenny Hilliard) "He's a big back. He's a first and second down back. He's a tough running back. He's a good teammate. I think the history of success of running backs from LSU is something that's good. I believe that he's a guy that, as most LSU backs, they rotate when they're there because they all come in as high school All-Americans, so they have to learn how to share the load. He's willing to do that, so I think he can come in here and help us as a first and second down back."

Rick Smith

(on the importance of undrafted free agents) "It is. It's very important. Obviously, it's the way that you round out the balance of your roster. That process is going to start here pretty quickly as soon as the draft is over. Bill (O'Brien) talked about the communication between the scouts and the coaches and one thing I will say is I do think it's important- one of the things that were always looking at our process. Were always trying to figure out. We have these debriefing meetings right after the draft and how can we improve. Bill and I did that last year. One of the things that we decided to do this year was to further involve the coaches on the road in evaluations. These young men that we drafted and the other men that were talking about as free agents. The coaches have been out and they have established relationships with some of these players. They were able to come back and really tell us what they thought about these players. That part of the process really augmented the entire thing, specially this free agent process that we're about to start now. It's important. We've found some players that have contributed to our team and we're certainly hopeful to do that again. We're going to do that as soon as we walk off this table."