Transcripts: Whitney Mercilus Press Conference (8-23-2020)

How would you say that Defensive Coordinator / Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver and Associate Head Coach Romeo Crennel differ in styles in how they go about interacting and instructing you guys?

"Weave as far as – I don't know if you want to say like 'young blood' or whatnot. But as far as him coaching the d-line and stuff like that, which I've been in his room and how he interacts with the d-line is the same way in which he interacts with the entire defense, so it's no different. As far as his thought process, as far as how he wants to play the game and stuff like that, he's played before, as well, too, in this league, so he understands us from a player standpoint and what we want to see and what we want to do and stuff like that. We're able to work in conjunction with that. Romeo, old school a little bit. Since the time he's been there, he's done some great things to allow us to be able to play fast and not think and all that. There's some little differences but a whole lot of similarities as well."

What are your impressions of OLB Jonathan Greenard so far?

"I think he's great. He's just got to clean up a few things. He's coming along just nicely. His learning curve is just fine as far as picking up the defense and doing the correct things. Just like all of us, we've got to be able to pick up our stamina just a little bit in practice and all that, just because it's a unique time, and just clean up the fundamental technique things."

Can you talk about the differences between Associate Head Coach Romeo Crennel and Defensive Coordinator / Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinators?

"As far as the differences, I mean, as far as what Romeo has ran as far as alignments and stuff like that, it's still similar in regards to Weave. Just a few caveats as far as the changing up some of the pressures and stuff like that. They have two different philosophies as far as that goes. Those are the differences we see at practice. We love it as an entirety, allowing us to use our different skillsets across the board."

Can you talk about where you think the defense is so far given the shortened offseason and training camp?

"Yeah, it's real interesting. Nobody could predict this and all that. As far as where we stand at, not exactly where we need to be, I'll tell you that. We've still got to push even harder to break our limits right now and keep pushing forward as far as stamina wise as well, and our fundamentals and techniques as well so it's on a consistent basis, and to work on our communication as well too, to be able to always be on the same page and minimalize a lot of the mistakes that happen at practice. We're much further along than we were three weeks ago but we're not quite there yet. We've still got a little way to go."

DE J.J. Watt's practice routine has been a topic amongst fans because it's been different. What do you see out of him and do you notice any difference when he's on the field practicing?

"There's no difference. The thing is, he gives 100 percent and is very enthusiastic and he gives high energy every single time. Any time he's in there, it elevates everybody's game. The things that he's done in this league and the type of attitude that he brings every day has been the same. It's consistent, always. No matter what. It might be a topic out there and that's fine, but we understand what's going on in here. He understands what he has to do and stuff like that, so it's always based off an individual. For us, as far as understanding where we need to be at, he's great."

How energizing is it for you defensively as a group, knowing in this look we see at practice that you can pressure from so many different areas with so many different players?

"It's awesome. It's the type of defense we strive for. Guys get to be in so many different spots. It's not even as if somebody can just be in one spot and just play that spot entirely. Somebody else can be replaced, whether you come off the edge or something like that. We've had edge blitzes before in the past before and stuff like that, but like I said earlier, we've got a lot of versatility, guys with a whole bunch of different skillsets. Man, everybody is loving it."

