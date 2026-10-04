Unchartered Waters | VanderBlog

If you had told me that the Texans would have two games in their first four where they score 30 or more points - and lose, I would have said you should seek medical attention.

If you had told me that they would not be able to protect leads, inside the two-minute warning in three of their first four games, I'd say you're having a nightmare and need to wake up.

Yet here we are.

All three phases had their moments they want back from the Dallas game. The Texans were up 10 at the break and had momentum in their direction after Ka'imi Fairbairn made his third field goal of the day. But Dallas got a short field on a kickoff return to the Houston 49-yard line. The first of four second half TDs came moments later.

The Texans were able to push the lead back to ten on a C.J. Stroud improvised TD pass to Nico Collins, their second scoring hookup of the day. But Dallas kept coming, scoring on four of their five second half possessions.

Things I want to take with me…

C.J. Stroud was dealing, to the tune of 347 yards and two TDs. When you needed the lead, he helped get it,with the 87 yard TD drive. There just wasn't enough time on the clock at the end to complete the job.

We all knew Nico Collins is monumentally important to the offense. He showed you how much with a seven catch, 118 yard, two TD performance. He now has the third most 100-yard games in franchise history. The two guys ahead of him, Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins, were honored at the half.

Jaylin Noel is a playmaker that gets better the more you feed him the ball. He made 50+ yard plays in the kick return and pass catching department today. He will be heard from a lot more as the season continues.

The halftime ceremony was unforgettable as Gary Kubiak, Billy Miller, Andre Johnson, Brian Cushing, Arian Foster and DeAndre Hopkins were all in attendance and recognized for their franchise accomplishments. It was unfortunate that the Texans couldn't end the day on the high note we were all looking for.

Historical perspective

Only one team in NFL history has started 0-4 and made the playoffs. That was the 1991 San Diego Chargers, who finished 11-5.

The Texans themselves have now had four 0-4 starts. Only one resulted in a non-losing season but it's worth mentioning. In 2008, the 0-4 Texans eventually found themselves at 3-7 before winning five of their last six. And the one they lost was a highly 'winable' game against the Raiders.