United Way of Greater Houston appoints new President and CEO Amanda McMillian

The United Way of Greater Houston has been a longtime partner of the Houston Texans since creation in 2002. The organization, focused on social good for the local community, is close to the hearts of late founder, senior chairman, and chief executive officer Robert C. McNair and co-founder and senior chair Janice McNair, who are generous supporters of the United Way.

As of today, the United Way of Greater Houston Board of Trustees appointed Amanda M. McMillian as the organization's next President and CEO effective May 1, 2020. She will succeed Anna Babin, who previously announced she would step down once the new CEO was in place after leading the organization for 14 years.

"We are thrilled to have found a leader like Amanda who has tremendous intellect, a collaborative spirit and a passion to champion for the most vulnerable in our community," said president of the Houston Texans and current United Way of Greater Houston Board Chair, Jamey Rootes. "The United Way of Greater Houston has always been at the center of Houston's social service infrastructure and I believe that Amanda has the ability to take our impact for our community to the next level . She was the ideal choice to implement our second Century Vision."

McMillian served as executive vice president and general counsel for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, where she was a member of the executive committee and was responsible for Anadarko's legal, human resources and real estate and facilities functions until August 2019.

Her nonprofit involvement includes serving as a member of the Board of Trustees of Southwestern University, where she was Chair of the Presidential Search Advisory Committee and serves as Vice Chair of the Investment Committee and is a past president of Southwestern's Board of Visitors. Until her appointment at the United Way, she also served on the Board of Directors of the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center and the Advisory Board of the River Oaks Chamber Orchestra. As past president of the Arboretum, she led the organization through an award-winning master planning and rebuilding process in the aftermath of Hurricane Ike and devastating drought.

For more than 95 years, United Way of Greater Houston has been a leader and trusted partner in improving lives, tackling key community social issues, and making a lasting difference. Last year, United Way of Greater Houston touched the lives of nearly 2 million of our neighbors in the Bay Area and in Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery, and Waller counties. The United Way focuses on strengthening our community by developing children and youth to their full potential, creating strong families and safe neighborhoods, sustaining senior independence and rebuilding people's lives in times of crisis. United Way of Greater Houston is the best way to make the biggest difference in our community.

