VanderBlog: Day One, In the Sun 

When I got back into the building after practice, everyone from the business office was asking me "How'd we look?"

It's day one, so the offense is not exactly going to be the finished product. But let's just say there were some nice moments. This is my annual reminder that Andre Ware likes to point out -defense comes together faster because you're destroying something instead of constructing it.

Whatever the case, it's clear that the talent level has ratcheted up several notches on both sides of the ball. The draft choices and free agent signings are like a B-12 shot to this organization.

I stayed away from another cool breeze reference right there but I was tempted! It's already surface-of-the-sun conditions at NRG Park.

After practice I asked Austin Deculus about beating the heat. He played high school ball at Cy Fair and college football at LSU, two places not to be confused with Anchorage.

"Hydrate and cold towels," he said. "Those two things. And at the end of the day you have to mentally know that you signed up for it."

Deculus went to the same high school as Chairman and CEO Cal McNair who said on our show "It's very exciting. Every day, we're trying to get better, getting ready for our first game."