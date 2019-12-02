Vandermeer's View: Another step forward

No matter what happens the rest of the way, this was a landmark win. The New England Patriots have been the toughest team to beat for the Texans since the start of the franchise. The only previous victory was in Houston and it was 10 years ago.

Sunday night gave the Texans an opportunity to show how far they've come and they seized it convincingly. Yes, New England had a furious rally to come within an onside kick recovery of a serious threat. But Houston put enough of a cushion on the scoreboard to absorb the blow.

There were the Texans, battling with Tom Brady, hitting him, forcing incompletions at key times, getting sacks and stops. The defense allowed over 100 rushing yards but they made sure the passing attack never got clicking until it was just about too late.