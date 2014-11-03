Vandermeer's View: Down but "not out of anything"

O'Brien knows that his team can't keep committing drive killing penalties on offense and governor's pardon type penalties on defense.

The offense had two false starts on a somewhat promising opening series. The defense was all but off the field when an illegal use of hands call, away from the ball, helped extend the 15 play dagger in the fourth quarter. There were nine penalties total.

And even though Arian Foster has been having another Pro Bowl campaign, the offense, though pretty clean today, hasn't been putting together consistent performances. Today's 300 yard total at home was an overall disappointment against a team that gives up over 380 per game. Forget the yardage though. The offense needed to put up more than 14 points (the other same came on A.J. Bouye's pick 6 with the help of pressure from J.J. Watt).

They still have a chance to surprise us. Four of the last seven are at home. Four games are in the division. And the toughest road game is Indy. The other two are in Cleveland and Jacksonville.

"We're still certainly not out of anything." O'Brien said after Sunday's loss. He cited the Eagles themselves, who were 3-5 last year before going on a division winning run. He didn't bring up Washington, which two years ago started 3-6 and captured the NFC East (didn't we talk about that last season?).