Vandermeer's View: Explosive growth

more time with their smart phones than their televisions and you'll understand why it's so important to keep the game growing on all media platforms.

That's why it surprised no one when it was reported that the Jacksonville-Buffalo game in London will be streamed live as well as televised in the local markets. By the way, an afternoon kickoff in England not only means morning NFL for the United States but it puts the game in prime time in, wait for it, China.

The league sees nothing but potential overseas and although that doesn't mean much to local fans who are concerned about fortifying the wide receiver position, it's certainly worth noting.

Reports that Brazil is being considered as a Pro Bowl site for 2017 might seem strange at first. But Rio would certainly provide an exotic location and huge international market that's just an hour earlier than east coast time.