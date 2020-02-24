VanderMock 1.0: Addressing the defense

Third Round – Terrell Lewis, OLB Alabama

He can rush the passer and set the edge well on run downs. Alabama is like a gigantic AAA affiliate for the entire league. Why not dip into the Tuscaloosa well a couple of times early. Injuries make him drop. But the upside is mountainous with Lewis.

Fourth Round – Bryan Edwards, WR South Carolina

OK, he just broke his foot. But last I checked, it's February and he should be fine. He's got a lot going for him and could easily be a top three round guy. I know he has to learn the system, but he can get the mental reps and be ready to go later. Look, it's the fourth round, stop hyperventilating.

Fourth Round (from Miami) - Stanford Samuels III, CB, FSU

His dad played in the CFL and the last time this happened for the Texans, Christian Covington was here, and his dad was a CFL Hall of Famer. Ok, that's not a reason to draft someone. But again, we're looking at a corner with good height (6-2). He'll need to hit the weight room, but we have one here, and good food too, so we're all set.

Fifth Round – Michael Warren, RB Cincinnati

He's not going to lead SportsCenter, but he'll grind out tough yards with his 5-11, 220-pound frame and find a way to help punch holes in a defense on plays where there isn't much there. As long as the earth stays in this particular orbit, the Texans will want to run the football. This guy is going to be part of a nutritious, well-balanced offense.

Seventh Round – Darrion Daniels, DT, Nebraska