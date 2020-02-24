VanderMock 1.0: Addressing the defense

Feb 24, 2020 at 10:14 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

Every year I personally project the Texans draft and give my ideas to the front office. I assume they are eager to hear my thoughts but for some reason my calls go straight to voicemail and my emails bounce back. It must be a technical glitch.

In any case, here, for entertainment purposes (but who are we kidding, these guys can bring it!), are my Texans picks…

First Round – Pick traded to Miami as part of the Laremy Tunsil deal

Not having a stellar left tackle on a contender is like riding your bicycle on a freeway - eventually something bad is going to happen. Having Tunsil on the squad (and Kenny Stills, too) has been huge for this team and the win total would likely look a lot different had this deal not been made.

Second Round – Trevon Diggs, CB Alabama

The Texans drafted Eric Reid's younger brother and that worked out great. So drafting Stephon Diggs' brother seems like the right move. Oh, and he's a good corner who's going to make an NFL employer very happy. Good size, speed and a versatile skill set.

Third Round – Terrell Lewis, OLB Alabama

He can rush the passer and set the edge well on run downs. Alabama is like a gigantic AAA affiliate for the entire league. Why not dip into the Tuscaloosa well a couple of times early. Injuries make him drop. But the upside is mountainous with Lewis.

Fourth Round – Bryan Edwards, WR South Carolina

OK, he just broke his foot. But last I checked, it's February and he should be fine. He's got a lot going for him and could easily be a top three round guy. I know he has to learn the system, but he can get the mental reps and be ready to go later. Look, it's the fourth round, stop hyperventilating.

Fourth Round (from Miami) - Stanford Samuels III, CB, FSU

His dad played in the CFL and the last time this happened for the Texans, Christian Covington was here, and his dad was a CFL Hall of Famer. Ok, that's not a reason to draft someone. But again, we're looking at a corner with good height (6-2). He'll need to hit the weight room, but we have one here, and good food too, so we're all set.

Fifth Round – Michael Warren, RB Cincinnati

He's not going to lead SportsCenter, but he'll grind out tough yards with his 5-11, 220-pound frame and find a way to help punch holes in a defense on plays where there isn't much there. As long as the earth stays in this particular orbit, the Texans will want to run the football. This guy is going to be part of a nutritious, well-balanced offense.

Seventh Round – Darrion Daniels, DT, Nebraska

Daniels will eat up blocks and make life better for the linebackers behind them. He's the size of an average vending machine and will be tough to move out of the way. Nebraska doesn't have the brand name it used to but that's not because of Daniels, who will fight, scratch and claw to make an NFL roster.

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 54

DL, Mario Addison, #97

TE, Jordan Akins, #88
2 / 54

TE, Jordan Akins, #88

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Kyle Allen, #3
3 / 54
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
4 / 54

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
5 / 54

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
6 / 54

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
7 / 54

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
8 / 54

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
9 / 54

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
10 / 54

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
11 / 54

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
12 / 54

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
13 / 54

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50
14 / 54

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
15 / 54

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
16 / 54

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
17 / 54

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
18 / 54

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
19 / 54

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
20 / 54

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
21 / 54

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

DL, Demone Harris, #94
22 / 54

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
23 / 54

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
24 / 54

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
25 / 54

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
26 / 54

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
27 / 54

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
28 / 54

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14
29 / 54

WR, Tyler Johnson, #14

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
30 / 54

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
31 / 54

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
32 / 54

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
33 / 54

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
34 / 54

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
35 / 54

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
36 / 54

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
37 / 54

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
38 / 54

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
39 / 54

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
40 / 54

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
41 / 54

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
42 / 54

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
43 / 54

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
44 / 54

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
45 / 54

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
46 / 54

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
47 / 54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
48 / 54

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
49 / 54

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
50 / 54

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
51 / 54

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
52 / 54

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
53 / 54

LS, Jon Weeks #46

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
54 / 54

An image from the Aug 19, 2022 preseason week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

It's Over - For Now | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on the Texans 2021 season finale with the Tennessee Titans.

news

Unplugged | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer discusses the final few weeks before the players return for the 2021 season.

news

Calm Before the Storm | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer discusses the weeks between OTAs and the start of Training Camp.

news

Tony Banks talks Texans' first Battle Red Day game | Where Are They Now?

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer meets with former Houston Texans QB Tony Banks to discuss their experience in the NFL and where they are now.

news

Preseason Games – A Big Plus | Daily Brew

The Texans gather again for Training Camp in six weeks, they'll be able to get ready for something no NFL team took part in last season – preseason games.

news

A Texas-Sized Contribution from Johnathan Joseph | Vandermeer's View

After 15 NFL seasons, Johnathan Joseph has called it a career.

news

On to Training Camp | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer discusses the end of the offseason program and looks ahead to Training Camp.

news

OTA Days | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer recaps the first two weeks of Texans Organized Team Activities.

news

Running Men | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans looks at the Texans 2021 backfield.

news

Road Environment Rankings | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer looks at the top 5 toughest Texans road game environments.

news

Full House | Daily Brew

2021 Gameday brings us back to full capacity at NRG Stadium. It'll be exhilarating to hear and feel the crowd on opening day as we gather as 70,000+ strong for the first time in a long time.

news

First Field Work | Vandermeer's View

Sure, it's a big deal that the rookies could be on the field for the first time this weekend at the Houston Methodist Training Center, but it was also the first real field action for the new Texans coaches as they got to work actual football drills.

Advertising