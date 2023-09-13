Volume up, C.J. Stroud's early grade, "Hair on Fire" | Daily Brew

Happy Wednesday. The Texans are back to work.
They'll be on the practice fields today outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center, getting set for Sunday's home opener versus the Colts.
It'll be loud inside NRG Stadium when they kick off at noon...
The folks at Pro Football Focus shared their evaluation of quarterback C.J. Stroud's first game.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC wrote about defensive back Tavierre Thomas and playing "with his hair on fire".
I answered a few fan questions yesterday, including one about Case Keenum and the 'Emergency QB' spot.
Finally, on this date in 1985, Super Mario Bros was released in Japan. I loved that game.