Washington Commanders | Know Your Foe

Keys to winning v. the Commanders offense

1. Three Yards and a Cloud of Wins

The Commanders went to Philly on Monday night and won a game in which they maintained the ball for FORTY minutes of action. Thing was they didn't run for 300 yards. They didn't reel off long runs at all. The longest run of the night was 11 yards. They averaged just 3.1 yards per carry. But, BUT, they didn't make mistakes and they kept chipping away at first downs all night with three, four and five yard carries. Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson combined for 130 rushing yards…on FORTY carries. But, that's the way that the Commanders have to win - maintain the ball, keep opposing offenses on the sideline and control the game up front on both sides of the ball. The Texans defense must get more stuffs on first and second down to force QB Heinicke into more sure passing situations early in the game. The Commanders can't dictate pace, tempo and the run game if the Texans hope to win this game.

2. Scary Terry

That is the Commanders star receiver's nickname, yet Terry McLaurin is anything but scary everywhere else but on a football field. He's a gem of a human and a tremendously hard working captain and teammate. But, on the field, he's a legit burner with 4.3 speed and a hard hat working mindset. He IS scary for the Texans because of his combination of skills on the field and Heinicke typically targets McLaurin three times more than any other receiver/pass catcher on the roster. What can't happen on Sunday is the Texans run defense finally slows down the Commanders running game then the defense yields a long one or two to McLaurin. Those big plays allow the Washington offensive machine to keep cooking when the run game is forced into neutral. The Texans secondary will have its hands full with McLaurin, so wherever he lines up, he'll demand some extra help, regardless of coverage or situation.

3. Gritty, Gutty and a Playmaker

When Taylor Heinicke was here in Houston in 2017, he didn't have much of an opportunity to show what he could do. When he finally got on the field due to another QB injury, he was only able to stay on the field for a few plays before getting knocked out due to a concussion against Pittsburgh on Christmas afternoon of 2017. At season's end, he then went on an odyssey that eventually brought him to Washington in the COVID season of 2020. He eventually started, and thrived, in the playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, yet he was never named the face of the franchise starting QB. Two years later, though, that might be changing. Heinicke doesn't do pretty. He doesn't have a massive arm. He doesn't have 4.3 Lamar Jackson speed. But, put the game in his hands and his Commanders teammates trust him. It's also what head coach Ron Rivera has done. Heinicke won't wow anyone until he makes THAT play, the miracle scramble, the throw falling out of bounds for a huge gain, the deep ball DIME with :30 seconds remaining to steal a win on the road (see Indianapolis earlier this season). He's the proverbial gym rat/gamer and it seems, from afar, as if his teammates love him and play for him. Can the Texans put the game on his shoulders and then capitalize on one of his mistakes to take that game away from him? It won't be easy, but nothing has been easy for the Texans defense, especially against a guy that's done nothing but fight for his football life every snap he takes.