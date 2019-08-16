What's New at NRG | 2019

LUXE RENOVATIONS: Over the past three years our Luxe members have seen major changes in the suite environment. We have added new furniture to the suites. We replaced all the lighting and changed the backsplashes to a more modern look. All the suites have induction warmers for their food and commercial grade refrigerators for their beverages. This year all the suite flooring was replaced with an upscale wood style finish to enhance the atmosphere in the suites.