What's New at NRG | 2019

LUXE RENOVATIONS: Over the past three years our Luxe members have seen major changes in the suite environment. We have added new furniture to the suites. We replaced all the lighting and changed the backsplashes to a more modern look. All the suites have induction warmers for their food and commercial grade refrigerators for their beverages. This year all the suite flooring was replaced with an upscale wood style finish to enhance the atmosphere in the suites.
RING OF HONOR: We inducted Andre Johnson as our first member of the Texans Ring of Honor during the 2017 season. We have since made major renovations to our suites on the same level as the Ring of Honor. We joined the two areas together to celebrate our Texans Legends and to uniquely identify our spacious and luxurious suites as the Ring of Honor Suites.
RONGRONG COLLECTION: The Houston Texans are excited to reveal a new women's merchandise collection featuring Rongrong Devoe's custom illustrations of the most stylish, diverse and passionate football fans in the world. The collection will be available at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium and online at Shop.HoustonTexans.com.
50/50 JACKPOT: New this season, the Houston Texans Foundation will be hosting a 50/50 Jackpot. At every Texans home game, one lucky Texans fan will win big by walking away with half of the 50/50 Jackpot, while the other half will support the Houston Texans Foundation and our mission to be Champions for Youth. Fans can enter the Jackpot by purchasing tickets from one of our 50/50 Fundraising Representatives or by visiting any of our kiosks located throughout the stadium.
NEW CONCESSION ITEMS:
• Gringo's Tex-Mex will have their classic Gringo's Sampler with chicken quesadillas, beef empanadas, chicken taquitos, southwest chicken eggrolls served with Gringo's chile con queso and Amazon sauce. Additionally, they will offer their famous Gringo's Street Tacos featuring their beef ribeye tips.
• Curds & Cakes will be offering a bucket of Original or Blue Moon Jalapeno beer battered cheese curds.
• BB's Tex-Orleans Café will have two locations providing Cajun Empanadas, Shrimp Po' Boys and Bacon Wrapped Chicken Skewers.
• Dish Society will have two locations in the East and West Club this season featuring their Shrimp and Grits.
TOUCHDOWN DEALS: Value food & beverage items will be available at participating concession stands on game.
- $2 Water
- $2.50 12oz Domestic Beer in Bud Light Plaza
- $5 Domestic Draft Beer
- $5 Popcorn Combo
- $5 Nacho Combo
- $5 Hot Dog Combo
Sections 118, 115, 135, 138, 323, 351, 506, 510, 532, and 536
HOUSTON TEXANS MOBILE APP: Get everything you need for the Texans 2019 season. We're excited to share the new app features below:
• New design and layout
• Personalized app icons and wallpapers
• Stream preseason and regular season games live in Houston
• Expanded and easier-to-manage navigation with the addition of the "More" tab
• Interactive NRG Stadium map upgrades, including the addition of vendor menus, Touchdown Deals and more
• Ticketmaster update – important for fans using mobile tickets at NRG Stadium
• Make sure push notifications and location services are enabled to keep up with the latest breaking news and to access special local and stadium features.
The Houston Texans and Aramark upgraded NRG Stadium with suite improvements for Luxe members, suite renovations on the Ring of Honor levels, a new women's merchandise collection featuring Rongrong Devoe's custom illustrations, a 50/50 Jackpot benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation, new concession options and a brand new Houston Texans mobile app!