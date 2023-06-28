What you need to know about 2023 Texans Training Camp

Training Camp presented by Xfinity is just around the corner for the Houston Texans! From practice dates to what's new this year, here is what you need to know about the Texans 2023 Training Camp schedule:

Eight practices open to the public

Eight training camp practices will be free and open to all fans at the Houston Methodist Training Center: Friday, July 28; Sunday, July 30; Friday, August 4; Saturday, August 5; Tuesday, August 8; Sunday, August 13; Wednesday, August 16; and Thursday, August 17. Most practices begin approximately at 9 a.m. CT with the exception of a few, like…

The "night" practice

On August 5, the Texans will hold their lone evening practice of camp which begins at 6 p.m. If you want to experience the Texans under the bright lights (and less sun), be sure to snag tickets for this day of camp.

Joint practices

Practices scheduled for August 16 and 17 will be joint practices with the Miami Dolphins, so expect bigger crowds and more of a game-like atmosphere with crowded practice fields and tons of competition between teams.

The Texans will also hold joint practices with the Saints, but those will be held in New Orleans Aug. 24-25.

Merchandise

Make some space in your closet and get ready for new merch! Each week of training camp, the Texans will have an exclusive new shirt available for purchase in training camp.

Texas-sized giveaways

Fans will get a chance to win some extraordinary prizes during training camp.

The 2023 NFL Fan of the Year contest will launch during the opening weekend of camp. If you're a passionate Texans fan, throw your name into the ring for an opportunity to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, along with custom jerseys and more. The Texans' nominee for Fan of the Year will be announced in November and the 2023 Fan of the Year will be revealed during Super Bowl weekend.

If you love the VIP treatment, the Texans Road Trip giveaway is a fantastic way to watch a Texans road game. Fans will have a chance to purchase raffle tickets (proceeds benefit the Houston Texans Foundation) to win a road trip experience that includes two roundtrip United Airlines tickets, two game tickets, two pregame sideline passes and hotel accommodations.

The runner ups won't come away empty-handed either, with a chance to win one of three great prizes from a home game experience to a player-autographed Texans helmet or jersey.