Will Anderson Jr. Named NFL Way to Play Award Winner for Week 3

Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. has been named the Week 3 recipient of the NFL Way to Play Award.

Anderson was honored for his half-sack with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter of Houston's Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Rewarding Proper Technique on Every Snap

The NFL Way to Play Awards, fueled by Gatorade, were created to raise awareness of proper playing technique and to reward those who lead by example at all levels of football. The program was developed with collaborative input from NFL Legends, players, coaches and the medical community, and it highlights plays that are competitive, fast and safe.

A $5,000 Grant for Youth Football

Because of Anderson's play, the NFL Foundation will award a $5,000 equipment grant through USA Football to a youth or high school football program of his choice.

Anderson's Track Record Off the Edge