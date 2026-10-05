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Brian Schottenheimer Says Will Anderson Jr. Is Getting His Pro Bowl Vote

Oct 05, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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"An Elite Player"

The opposing head coach had nothing but respect for Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. after Sunday's game.

"I told you guys all week; [DE] Will Anderson [Jr.] will be getting a Pro Bowl vote from me," Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "He's an elite player. He does more than just wreak havoc on quarterbacks. He's around, he blocks field goals. The guy is an elite player."

Will Anderson Jr. and the Blocked Field Goals

Asked about the Texans' two blocked field goals, Schottenheimer again pointed to Anderson.

"Again, Will Anderson is an incredible player," Schottenheimer said. "But the elite power and stuff of Will Anderson, he made a great play."

Brian Schottenheimer: Texans Will Be a "Top Five Defense"

Schottenheimer offered high praise for the entire Texans defense and the staff behind it.

"They're an elite unit," he said. "They're going to be a top five defense when it's all said and done and a ton of respect for DeMeco Ryans and his staff for the type of team that they have."

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott felt that pressure firsthand.

"They're a talented defense. They've got some great players, some smart players," Prescott said. "In that first half, yeah, they got the best of us, absolutely."

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