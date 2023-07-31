With command of playbook, C.J. Stroud a "true football junkie"

Jul 31, 2023 at 01:45 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

230731-stroud-story

Training camp rolls on and C.J. Stroud's grasp of the offense continues to impress.

The rookie quarterback is five practices in, and the mental part of his game is standing out to those around him.

"What you see about C.J….the work and the preparation that he does when he's not here," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He's a true football junkie: loves football, always watching football, always asking for extra cutups from our coaches. So, I'm just impressed with the mental part of him and just how much he loves the game of football."

The second overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, the Ohio State product is operating in a new offense. But he's like the rest of his new teammates: they're all learning the new system employed by first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. 11-year veteran Robert Woods has liked what he's seen from Stroud so far.

"Obviously, this is an advanced offense to learn," Woods said. "And he's picking it up right away. Picking up all the details and that's really good for a rookie to come out here and grasp this offense and be able to take hold of it."

Stroud, though, has embraced what Slowik and the staff are putting in place. He's a huge fan of the offensive system.

"I fell in love with it," Stroud said. "It's a different style than what I've played in college, but a lot of similarities to it, as well. Very timing-based, and I've actually really dove deep into it with Jerrod [Johnson] and Bill [Lazor] and Shane [Day], and then Case [Keenum] and Davis [Mills] have done a great job helping me, as well. So, just a lot of late nights studying, a lot of early mornings studying just really trying to get this thing and know it like the back of my hand."

That dedication to learning the offense has been clear, according to Ryans.

"With the playbook, it hasn't been an issue," Ryans said. "He knows the reads, knows the progressions, where he should go. He's making the proper decisions with the ball, so the playbook is not an issue at all."

Stroud and the Texans wore pads Monday for the first practice of training camp, and they'll practice again on Tuesday before a Wednesday off day.

Related Content

news

DeMeco Ryans says "more one-on-one opportunities" for Derek Stingley Jr.

Derek Stingley Jr. is off to a fast start in training camp, making plays, breaking up passes and covering receivers like a warm blanket.

news

Harris Hits: Training Camp Observations Day 5

Hits on a Monday, the first time in pads at Training Camp

news

Ranking the Neville's with LB Neville Hewitt | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans LB Neville Hewitt went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and the duo discussed famous people named Neville, the best position groups to eat with, teammates who pump him up and much more.

news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 5

The Houston Texans first day of padded practice had a big play from Derek Stingley Jr., WWE stars and more.

news

DeMeco Drops: "It was a good day. Main thing is we put on pads"

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media on Monday after Day 5 of Training Camp

news

The pads are on, Will Anderson Jr....and Tetris | Daily Brew

The Texans put pads on this morning at practice, and it's a birthday of sorts for a prominent video game from the 1980's.

news

Harris Hits: Training Camp Observations Day 4

The Texans still got a ton of great work without pads on, including some one-on-one work, to help gear up for what we'll see on Monday.

news

VanderBlog: Special Teams Salute + Training Camp Downtime

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts after Training Camp Day 4

news

Dameon Pierce makes a young fan's day

Pierce paused to sign a football and take a photo, and one of his biggest fans broke down in tears

news

DeMeco Drops: "I love to see our guys swarming"

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media after Training Camp Day 4

news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 4

C.J. Stroud speaks to the media, DeMeco Ryans on a hot mic and more from Day 4 of Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity.

Advertising