With command of playbook, C.J. Stroud a "true football junkie"

Training camp rolls on and C.J. Stroud's grasp of the offense continues to impress.

The rookie quarterback is five practices in, and the mental part of his game is standing out to those around him.

"What you see about C.J….the work and the preparation that he does when he's not here," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He's a true football junkie: loves football, always watching football, always asking for extra cutups from our coaches. So, I'm just impressed with the mental part of him and just how much he loves the game of football."

The second overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, the Ohio State product is operating in a new offense. But he's like the rest of his new teammates: they're all learning the new system employed by first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. 11-year veteran Robert Woods has liked what he's seen from Stroud so far.