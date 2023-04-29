Xavier Hutchinson Selected by Texans with the 205th Pick in the 6th Round | NFL Draft

With the 205th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans select Iowa State Wide Receiver Xavier Hutchinson. Hutchinson had the third-most catches in the FBS (107) and the seventh month yards (1,171) in 2022, adding six receiving touchdowns. The Biletnikoff Award finalist led the Big 12 in receptions for three consecutive seasons and was selected as a first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Conference in the Big XII.
The Texans traded up to get the pick that brought Hutchinson to Houston.
Position: Wide Receiver
College: Iowa State
Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
Height: 6-2
Weight: 203 lb
Here's what John Harris wrote about Hutchinson:
"I love to watch him work his craft and he's reliable as all get out.
"But, a lot of teams won't see the elite traits/attributes and will move on to other WR options. However, that's his greatness, I think. He's a master of the craft at playing receiver. He's like the pitcher who tops out at 92 mph but he works corners, changes speed and controls the game working the plate and competing his guts out with what he has in his arsenal.
"Iowa State lined him all over the field. He played in the slot. He played the lone X in a 3x1 set. He was in motion as a Z. He was successful in every role and responsibility. His ball skills and adjustment to the ball in the air are nearly without peer. Against Iowa, he was the X to the wide side of the field one-on-one against Iowa star CB Riley Moss.
"He ran a fade, looking for the ball, over his outside shoulder, down the field, into the end zone. Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers threw the ball a bit short so Hutchinson had to not only look back and spin, but adjust to make the catch over his head, closer to the sideline...and made the difficult catch look easy."