Xavier Hutchinson Selected by Texans with the 205th Pick in the 6th Round | NFL Draft

Here's what John Harris wrote about Hutchinson:

"I love to watch him work his craft and he's reliable as all get out.

"But, a lot of teams won't see the elite traits/attributes and will move on to other WR options. However, that's his greatness, I think. He's a master of the craft at playing receiver. He's like the pitcher who tops out at 92 mph but he works corners, changes speed and controls the game working the plate and competing his guts out with what he has in his arsenal.

"Iowa State lined him all over the field. He played in the slot. He played the lone X in a 3x1 set. He was in motion as a Z. He was successful in every role and responsibility. His ball skills and adjustment to the ball in the air are nearly without peer. Against Iowa, he was the X to the wide side of the field one-on-one against Iowa star CB Riley Moss.