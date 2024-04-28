10 Things to Know about OL LaDarius Henderson

- Selected as First-team All-Big 10 offensive lineman in 2023
- Started 10 games at left tackle for the National Champion Michigan Wolverines
- Transferred from Arizona State and missed 2023 spring practice so he could finish his degree at ASU
- Spent four seasons with Arizona State
- Started 10 games in 2019 at left tackle for the Sun Devils
- Was Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 at left guard, with 13 starts on the 2021 season
- Captained ASU for six starts at left guard in 2022 before a hand injury ended year
- Born and raised in Waxahachie, TX
- His mother is a police officer
- Head Coach in high school was former NFL QB Jon Kitna
