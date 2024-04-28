 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

10 Things to Know about OL LaDarius Henderson

Apr 27, 2024 at 08:36 PM
Houston Texans Staff
LaDarius Henderson 10 things
  1. Selected as First-team All-Big 10 offensive lineman in 2023
  2. Started 10 games at left tackle for the National Champion Michigan Wolverines
  3. Transferred from Arizona State and missed 2023 spring practice so he could finish his degree at ASU
  4. Spent four seasons with Arizona State
  5. Started 10 games in 2019 at left tackle for the Sun Devils
  6. Was Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 at left guard, with 13 starts on the 2021 season
  7. Captained ASU for six starts at left guard in 2022 before a hand injury ended year
  8. Born and raised in Waxahachie, TX
  9. His mother is a police officer
  10. Head Coach in high school was former NFL QB Jon Kitna

Related Content

news

10 Things to Know about DT Marcus Harris

Auburn defensive tackle Marcus Harris was taken in the seventh round by the Houston Texans. Here are 10 things to know about the 247th overall pick.
news

10 Things to Know about DE Solomon Byrd

Here are 10 Things to Know about Texans seventh-rounder Solomon Byrd, a defensive end taken from USC.
news

Texans pick LaDarius Henderson with their final selection of 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans closed out their draft by selecting the 2023 All-B1G 10 lineman in the seventh round at 248th overall.
news

Auburn defensive tackle Marcus Harris joins Texans in 7th round

The Texans took Harris 247th overall. He is one of five defenders drafted by the club this year.
Advertising