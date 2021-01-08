2021 Senior Bowl on the horizon | Daily Brew

New General Manager Nick Caserio will have a few busy weeks ahead of him. One of the most important aspects for Caserio will be effectively evaluating the Texans current roster, especially before one of the more key focal points of the offseason - the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl has produced draft picks in nearly every single round, but it feels as if the crux of the talent falls into the third and fourth rounds in each Draft that follows. As such, this is the sweet spot for the Texans without a first or second round draft selection at the present moment.

This year's Senior Bowl will be as unique as it's ever been thanks to the seemingly never-ending COVID pandemic that has paralyzed our country for the past ten months, if not more. However, a talented group of players plans on being in Mobile for the Texans and the other 31 teams to poke, prod and examine during one of the biggest moments of the NFL offseason.

Getting a head start on the process that will commence in 17 days, or so, here are a few players currently planning on being in Mobile that would make for tremendous assets for the Texans in near future. Keep in mind, outside linebacker Jon Greenard and offensive tackle Charlie Heck both played in the Senior Bowl in 2020.

Let's start at running back where the current roster of running backs just gets a YES! from me. The whole dadgum group! Oklahoma's Rhamondre Steveson is the big back of the group and a LeGarrette Blount clone, while Demetric Felton (UCLA) and Kylin Hill (Mississippi State) are explosive dual threats out of the backfield. Ohio State back Trey Sermon has been unbelievably good since championship week began and there's a shot that he won't go to Mobile because his stock may be through the roof. Regardless, there isn't a running back I'd say no to in that entire group.

At receiver, Clemson's Cornell Powell is extremely interesting and he's not alone. However, the one guy I LOVE out of this group is Florida's Kadarius Toney. He's ultra-dynamic in space and I'd love to see the ball in his hands. Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace is a complete all-around receiver and I hate to say it but neither Toney or Wallace will make it to the third round where the Texans' first selections currently reside. Perhaps Clemson's Amari Rodgers, South Carolina's Shi Smith or South Dakota State's Cade Johnson will and that's exciting.

On the offensive line, I really like some of the interior players in this Senior Bowl class. Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey has started for three years at center, while Tennessee's Trey Smith, when healthy, is a monster. One FCS player to watch is the hulking David Moore from Grambling State. My gosh, I've seen him eliminate players from the screen when watching him.

On the defensive line, Kansas State's Wyatt Hubert can wreck the edge, while Wake Forest's Carlos 'Boogie' Basham Jr. set all kinds of records at Wake Forest rushing the passer. The University of Houston will be represented as well on the defensive line by a guy that has started getting some attention in the draft-nik world - Payton Turner.

The linebacker position is quite interesting as well and one chess piece that fits the bill is West Virginia linebacker/Arizona transfer Tony Fields II. Purdue's Derrick Barnes can do a number of different things as well so he'll be worth watching too.

One of my favorites in this entire NFL Draft process is scheduled, as of now, to participate and that's Washington nickel Elijah Molden. I've certainly gotten old because I remember his dad Alex Molden playing in the NFL and at Oregon. The younger Molden can play either safety or nickel, but he's so good playing in space that I could see him starting immediately at the nickel spot, here or otherwise.