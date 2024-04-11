 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

A 3rd helmet possibility, Andre Johnson on OGs & more | Daily Brew

Apr 11, 2024 at 08:32 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewcherry

We're officially 2 weeks away from the start of the NFL Draft.

Houston doesn't have a first-rounder, but that could always change.

So the Texans' Draft starts two weeks, and a day, from today.

Elsewhere, the news came out yesterday that NFL teams can wear a THIRD different helmet design. Two seasons ago, the Texans unveiled their Battle Red helmets for a game, and they wore those a few times last season. Now, Houston will be able to wear a third different helmet...if they want. We'll see the new uniforms in less than two weeks.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson took a timeout to talk with former teammate and longtime NFL defensive end N.D. Kalu recently on the "Texans OGs" podcast. They covered some interesting ground, which you can listen to below.

During free agency, the Texans signed a defensive tackle named Tim Settle. He's been in the NFL since being drafted by Washington in 2018, played in high school, college and three years in Washington with a defensive back named Greg Stroman, Jr., and he has a Spotify channel featuring his music. Read more on Settle, here.

Settle is also now coworkers on the defensive line with defensive end Will Anderson, Jr.

Did somebody say "coworker"?

John Harris and I huddled up and drafted for the Texans. There were a few trades, and we added playmakers to both sides of the ball. You can listen to it below.

Related Content

news

Trade talk and wide receiver breakdown | Daily Brew

How many Draft weekend trades might the Texans pull off in a couple weeks? That and the state of the wide receivers corps is the subject of today's Daily Brew.
news

Tuesday Tidbits from the Texans | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans creep closer and closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, and some youngsters recently got a chance to play Madden 24 against a few players.
news

C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs, Cody Rhodes and...Sketch  | Daily Brew

Some Houston Texans started working out together, and with a popular streamer. Also, the McNairs have a connection to new WWE champ Cody Rhodes.
news

Let the Good Times Roll | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer is riding a high over the most recent bombshell of happiness that came in the form of the Stefon Diggs trade.
news

Wow. | Daily Brew

The busy offseason continues for the Houston Texans, and quarterback C.J. Stroud recently did an interview in a cold tub with actor Kevin Hart.
news

Texans PB&J combos...and prominent re-signings | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans had a pair of productive players re-sign with them, and some peanut butter and jelly combos from the franchise's past were evoked.
news

Dates to know, birthday haircuts and more | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans revealed their offseason conditioning and OTA dates, and receiver/returner Steven Sims, Jr. recently did something generous in the community.
news

Annual Meeting Musings | Daily Brew

Mingling at the NFL Annual Meeting (which everyone calls 'The owners' meetings' as a nickname), I was consistently greeted with comments like 'what a great season for you guys!' They were very welcome and I savored them.
news

Opening Day, fan questions & a national expert sounds off on Texans | Daily Brew

It's Opening Day for the Astros, fans had a lot of questions, and an ESPN personality shared her thoughts on the Texans' chances in 2024.
news

C.J. Stroud udpate, fan questions and McNair chatter | Daily Brew

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is having a fruitful offseason, fans had a slew of questions, and Cal McNair spoke with Texans Voice Marc Vandermeer. 
news

Changes at top, changes on kickoffs and headed to Canton | Daily Brew

It was a busy morning on Tuesday for the Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL.
Advertising