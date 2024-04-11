A 3rd helmet possibility, Andre Johnson on OGs & more | Daily Brew

We're officially 2 weeks away from the start of the NFL Draft.
Houston doesn't have a first-rounder, but that could always change.
So the Texans' Draft starts two weeks, and a day, from today.
Elsewhere, the news came out yesterday that NFL teams can wear a THIRD different helmet design. Two seasons ago, the Texans unveiled their Battle Red helmets for a game, and they wore those a few times last season. Now, Houston will be able to wear a third different helmet...if they want. We'll see the new uniforms in less than two weeks.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson took a timeout to talk with former teammate and longtime NFL defensive end N.D. Kalu recently on the "Texans OGs" podcast. They covered some interesting ground, which you can listen to below.
During free agency, the Texans signed a defensive tackle named Tim Settle. He's been in the NFL since being drafted by Washington in 2018, played in high school, college and three years in Washington with a defensive back named Greg Stroman, Jr., and he has a Spotify channel featuring his music. Read more on Settle, here.
Settle is also now coworkers on the defensive line with defensive end Will Anderson, Jr.
Did somebody say "coworker"?
John Harris and I huddled up and drafted for the Texans. There were a few trades, and we added playmakers to both sides of the ball. You can listen to it below.