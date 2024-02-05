A big week ahead for Andre Johnson & Texans | Daily Brew

Happy Super Bowl week.

Think about it: this time a week from now, we'll be finished with NFL games until early August.

This promises to be a big week for the Texans.

First and foremost, Andre Johnson belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. You knew that. I know that. But the voters haven't known that the last few years. However, we'll find out if he makes it in this year, on Thursday evening during the "NFL Honors" program.

A reminder about Johnson's worthiness can be found by clicking **HERE**.