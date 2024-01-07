A happy plane ride home: Texans celebrate win over Colts | Week 18

Jan 07, 2024 at 01:25 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

celeb

Grins, ear-to-ear.

Jubilation and excitement spread through the visitors' locker room at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday evening after the Texans triumphed over the Colts, 23-19.

Houston's in the playoffs, and their opponent next week will be determined by the outcomes of a game or two on Sunday.

But for tonight, it's all happiness for a team and a franchise that had fallen on hard times from 2020 through 2022.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, himself a Texans linebacker from 2006 through 2011, ignited the franchise and the fanbase when he took the job last winter. When he was asked 'What's next?' in the moments after the victory, Ryans flashed the same gleaming smile from the late January day in 2023 when he took the job.

"We'll enjoy this moment for sure, enjoy tonight, and get to sit back and watch football tomorrow," Ryans said. "See where we'll be going, who we'll be playing, who will be at home."

1920x1080 copy

As he said those words at the podium, a boisterous locker room basked in the win. Safety Jalen Pitre, who grew up 11 miles from NRG Stadium in Stafford, and struggled with his teammates through a 13-loss campaign in 2022, shared his excitement.

"Nothing sweeter," Pitre said. "We're in the playoffs. Great team win today. I'm just so thankful. Being a Houston Texan, there's been some ups and downs. But we persevered through."

Between puffs on a cigar, tight end Brevin Jordan, also a veteran of the wayward 2021 and 2022 seasons, reflected on the end of a magical regular season and the start of the postseason.

"It's really an unbelievable feeling to turn around, the 180 switch that we've had," Jordan said. "From last year, we won three games, to being in the playoffs, it's a huge thing. It's why you put in all the work. I'm so excited."

With a late flight home to Houston, the Texans will return in the wee hours of Sunday morning. But they'll have some fun between takeoff and touchdown. Jordan wanted to finish his cigar.

Related Content

news

Statement Play: Texans react to opening 75-yard touchdown | Week 18

It was a rather easy first offensive drive for Texans center Michael Deiter.
news

3rd-and-Stuffed: Defensive unit comes up big on third downs | Week 18

When the Texans forced the Colts offense into a third down situation, the defense locked down.
news

Big Play Breakdown: Texans defeat Colts to earn a playoff spot

John Harris breaks down the important plays of the night that led to the 23-19 win against the Colts
news

Cashman, Harris turn in monster performances in crucial road victory | Week 18

When the Texans defense needed to make a stop against the Colts, they were able to. 
news

Career Night for Collins: Nico has stellar game, catapults Texans to playoffs | Week 18

Win and In. The Houston Texans have earned a playoff spot for the first time since 2019
news

The Texans won. NOW what?

The Houston Texans beat the Colts in Indianapolis on Saturday night, 23-19, to advance to the playoffs. But there are many uncertainties about who and when they'll play next week.
news

Game Recap: Texans punch ticket to playoffs with 23-19 victory over Colts

Houston makes playoffs for first time since 2019
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans earn a playoff spot with victory against Colts

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts game here with the top highlights.
news

Motoring In: Singletary caps Texans scoring drive to regain lead | Week 18 

Houston regains lead with rushing touchdown
news

Stroud for 4K: Texans rookie QB surpasses 4,000-yard passing mark | Week 18

C.J. Stroud joins elite company as he surpasses 4,000 yards passing in rookie season
news

Texans extend lead with Beck Touchdown | Week 18 

Houston cashes in with Stroud to Beck connection
Advertising