A happy plane ride home: Texans celebrate win over Colts | Week 18

As he said those words at the podium, a boisterous locker room basked in the win. Safety Jalen Pitre, who grew up 11 miles from NRG Stadium in Stafford, and struggled with his teammates through a 13-loss campaign in 2022, shared his excitement.

"Nothing sweeter," Pitre said. "We're in the playoffs. Great team win today. I'm just so thankful. Being a Houston Texan, there's been some ups and downs. But we persevered through."

Between puffs on a cigar, tight end Brevin Jordan, also a veteran of the wayward 2021 and 2022 seasons, reflected on the end of a magical regular season and the start of the postseason.

"It's really an unbelievable feeling to turn around, the 180 switch that we've had," Jordan said. "From last year, we won three games, to being in the playoffs, it's a huge thing. It's why you put in all the work. I'm so excited."