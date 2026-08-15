A Preseason Opener That Belonged to the Young Guys

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There's a particular kind of preseason night where the score matters less than the tape, and Thursday at Reliant Stadium was one of them. I caught up with DeMeco Ryans afterward, and he went right to it.

"This part of the evaluation process is huge for us," Ryans said. "We've seen these guys in practice, and it's their first time being able to go live and take guys to the ground, running backs, receivers being able to finish with the football in their hands. So the first look, right? And that's why I told the guys, this is the first one. Now, how do you grow from this?"

The first look was a good one. WR Jared Wayne turned in three catches, including one in the end zone, and Ryans has been waiting to see it translate.

"Jared really exemplifies what I talk about in guys who when the lights come on, how are they going to respond? And he responded the exact same way," Ryans said. "He's been consistent throughout camp. He's made those highlight catches since he's been here, and to see him do it tonight, I'm just proud of him and I'm happy for him to be able to do it on this stage, in this moment."

Then there was TE Marlin Klein, who opened the night with a 31-yard catch down the seam from QB Davis Mills.

"Marlin, man, he shined early. Like he was ready to play. The moment wasn't too big for Marlin," Ryans said. "And to see him grind in the running game, I see him blocking guys five yards downfield. So, man, I'm probably most fired up for Marlin, just because I've seen that ability, and the rook is only gonna keep getting better."

Klein, who faced his former college head coach in his first NFL game, kept it simple on the Texans postgame show with Sean Pendergast and Clint Stoerner.

"I think it started with a perfect play call by the coaching staff that I truly trust in. They believe in me, I believe in them," Klein said. "And then Davis threw a perfect ball. So all I had to do was catch it, do my job. That's what I'm here to do."

Ask him what he enjoys most and the answer might surprise you.

"That's my favorite part of the game," Klein said of blocking. "I pride myself in being able to do it all. I think that's the beautiful part of being a tight end. You get to be an O-lineman. You get to be a receiver. You get to do it all."

S Kamari Ramsey added his first career interception, and Ryans said the sideline reaction told the story: "Especially when our vets who are not playing, to see their excitement, to see our entire sideline — like Kamari getting the pick, man, outstanding play by him."

Up in the TV booth, Cal and Hannah McNair marked the start of the 25th season with Kevin Kugler and N.D. Kalu.

"Twenty-five years went by like that," Cal McNair said. "I mean, it really went fast, and I can't believe that was holding up the helmet, announcing the logo and the name of the team. It seems like just yesterday."

Now it's on to a joint practice and a game week against the Raiders, and the head coach is not interested in waiting.

"I'm ready. I'm ready to go right now," Ryans said. "I'm excited. They're going to give us some great things, great looks offensively, different defensive scheme, and it's exactly what we need at the right time. And I'm ready to see our guys go and compete."