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The 25th season begins by honoring the two people who made all it possible

Aug 13, 2026 at 03:34 PM
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Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

An image from the August 12th, 2026 field painting and groundskeeping at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.
ALYSSA MULLIGAN/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the August 12th, 2026 field painting and groundskeeping at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.

As I walked through the halls of Reliant Stadium on eve of the first gameday of the 2026 season, I stopped in front of the JSM insignia on the wall where Janice McNair would usually enter the stadium. It was yet another reminder that this would be the first game without both of our Co-Founders.

As I write that, I know it isn't even true.

I've always said publicly and privately that Bob McNair's presence can still be felt every day in the building. And now the same is true of Janice McNair, who's grace and greatness create everlasting energy for every Texans fan, friend, partner and player.

I knew something special would be done to honor Mrs. McNair. Her passing, almost a month ago, sent us into weeks of mourning and memories. And now, comes the thing she and her husband loved about the Texans most of all – gameday. Where else can you find Houston get together in mass celebration and appreciation of competition and community? There's nothing like it.

And it wouldn't exist without them.

As we open the 25th season, the field will look very different. Two sets of initials will be prominently displayed with a star in between. RCM * JSM. Robert C. McNair and Janice S. McNair. Both names shine in the Ring of Honor and now are emblazoned on the Reliant Stadium field.

This is not a decoration. It's a tribute to the couple who made this all possible. They not only changed Houston sports history, they changed Houston history. They changed and reshaped lives, mine included. They transformed lives of the people they've helped, the people they've entertained, employed and educated through football, philanthropy and family –and their enduring faith with one of Bob's key messages – You can't go wrong doing what's right.

They will be watching with the rest of us. Watching the team play and Houston cheer.

This game is tougher than any past preseason opener because we know Janice is not in her usual seat. But she has an even better one now – next to the love of her life, watching their beloved Texans begin their next great adventure.

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