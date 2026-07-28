Jawhar Jordan, Alijah Huzzie Ready to Roll at Camp

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We are less than 48 hours from the first practice of the Texans' 25th training camp, and John Harris and I could not be more fired up. On Monday's edition of Texans All-Access, we dug into a Fox Sports article by Eric Williams that ranked the top 10 roster cores in the NFL, and the Texans came in at No. 4 overall and No. 1 in the entire AFC. Our core five is as good as any group in professional football.

We also sat down with two guys who are going to be exciting to watch at camp. RB Jawhar Jordan has his No. 25 back and he's brimming with confidence after his breakout 101-yard game against Arizona last year. "In a good way, I take it as disrespect, because I've been doing this," Jordan told us. "I just need the opportunity. And the game itself felt easy. I consider myself one of the better backs in this league." That kind of belief is contagious. He also talked about the O-line developing a swarming mentality in the run game, which is exactly what we want to hear.

Then CB Alijah Huzzie sat down with us. The second-year DB out of North Carolina spent most of his rookie year on PUP and IR, so we really didn't get a chance to see what he could do. But he flashed late in the season and now he's healthy. "Being able to be healthy coming around this time of year, it's different," Huzzie said. "I like this side of the ball other than being on the injured side." He gave a shout-out to the DB room — Jalen Pitre, Kamari Lassiter, Derek Stingley Jr. — calling the brotherhood "very strong." And when we asked him to put on the analyst hat and tell us what he sees from the offense, he didn't hesitate. "The O-line's getting a lot better," he said. "The running game is going to be very productive this year." Music to my ears.