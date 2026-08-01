 Skip to main content
Advertising

So Far, So Good | VanderBlog

Published: Aug 01, 2026 at 02:10 PM Updated: Jul 30, 2026 at 01:45 PM
Author Image
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

vanderblog day 4

Four days – Four downs – here you go…

1st Down – This offense will be better than last year's. Don't ask me how much, yet. It's clear the whole operation looks smoother and more fluid that year one of the Nick Caley system. Before you go quoting me that I'm booking Super Bowl tickets, keep in mind that I'm measuring the first four days this year vs last year. This is a work in progress.

The desire to be more aggressive and physical has shown up in Training Camp, as the added pieces on the offensive line and the acquisition of David Montgomery turns up the intensity on the attack. The offensive lineman all look like someone is standing between them and the buffet table. Watch out!

2nd Down – Montgomery could be as significant a veteran offseason pick-up as this team has ever had. It's impossible not to notice the fury he runs with. Plus, the moves! He had a shake-and-bake on Saturday that had the whole complex buzzing. Yes, we are not in pads yet but this is all we have to go on and it's a good start.

3rd Down – C.J. Stroud is throwing darts and moving the team well. The degree of difficulty in getting things accomplished against this defense has to be taken into consideration. I've seen more head-turning plays from the 'ones' at this point than what were on display in 2025.

A big part of that is the fact that everyone seems more comfortable and in sync. The speed that the team is getting to the line, making adjustments and executing plays seems far more like what the whole group draws on the dry erase board in meetings [Do they even use one of those? Is it all digital? We used to say 'chalk board.' Heck, the guys still talk about 'watching film' and they haven't used film since the Carter Administration].

4th Down – As we talk about offensive progress, don't worry – the defense is just fine. They've been making their presence felt and they're loaded. You start reading off some of these names on that side of the ball and it sounds like you could be announcing the Pro Bowl roster.

Overtime: With fans at the Houston Methodist Training Center for the first time, Cal and Hannah McNair greeted the crowd with a t-shirt toss and performances by the Houston Texans Cheerleaders and Deep Steel Thunder. It almost felt like a gameday. The McNairs saluted Co-Founder Janice McNair, as a big banner honoring her hangs in the endzone. Camp is certainly not the same without Mrs. McNair sitting outside her tent, taking notes.

I won't talk about the heat but it's worth noting that we've had some nice breezes so far to take the temperature down to surface-of-Mercury levels as opposed to the surface-of-the-sun. The team worked indoors on Friday and has Sunday off. DeMeco Ryans will be careful to keep everyone as fresh as possible. Remember, the Texans' don't play outside until an October Week-5 matchup in Nashville with the Titans.

Related Content

news

All-Access dives into C.J.'s recent interview and Aireontae Ersery's take on the O-line room

Day 3 of camp was a bubble practice — lighter contact, heavy on precision and situational work.

news

From the moon to the meeting room! Talking Day 2 of Camp

John Harris and I spoke with Nick Caserio about the identity of this football team and what it means to be built on toughness and physicality.

news

Tone-Setting on Day 1 of Texans Camp

Day 1 of the 2026 Houston Texans training camp is in the books, and John Harris and I walked away from practice feeling something we haven't felt in a while.

news

Marc's Top 5 Texans Offseason Moves Heading Into Camp

The offseason is officially over. John Harris and I sat down on the eve of Training Camp 2026 to count down the five biggest offseason moves for your Houston Texans, and I have to tell you — this roster is makes me feel good.

news

Jawhar Jordan, Alijah Huzzie Ready to Roll at Camp

Wednesday morning it all begins.

news

From The Gambia to Peterborough: Stories Behind Houston's 2026 Roster

I want to take a step back and share some of the best conversations John Harris and I have had over the last month

news

Media Day Conversations: The O-Line, the Comeback, and the Recovery Blueprint

Johnny and I sat down with 33 players, and if you missed any of these stories I'm here to help with the FOMO.

news

Azeez Gets His Due, Simms Sparks Outrage and Our Thoughts On Ties

We are 12 days away from training camp and John Harris and I loaded up the Friday show with a little bit of everything.

news

McClain Shares 30 Years of Janice McNair Memories On All-Access

John McClain knew Bob and Janice McNair for more than 30 years, and the stories he shared were ones only he could tell.

news

The OG Returns: John Granato Relives the Early Days of Texans Radio

The very first Texans sideline reporter was John Granato, and let me tell you, getting him back with John Harris and I to tell stories from the early days was one of the most fun shows we've done in a long time.

news

Remembering Janice McNair

We came into the studio on Tuesday night with very heavy hearts. Janice S. McNair, co-founder and Senior Chair of the Houston Texans, passed away at the age of 89. She was a Houston treasure, an angel and the first lady of this franchise.

Advertising