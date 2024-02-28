A recap of Day 1, and the Texans get a report card | Daily Brew

The Combine continues here in Indianapolis.
After balmy temperatures in the 60's and 70's yesterday, a cold front blew through and dropped it into the low 30's with a brisk wind. I felt it. We shot the yearly "Walking Intelligence Test", where I ask the citizens of Indianapolis a variety of intelligence questions. My face is now frozen.
Yesterday, it was good to hear from DeMeco Ryans. Today, Executive V.P./General Manager Nick Caserio will hold a press conference here.
The Texans Head Coach spoke with the media and covered a lot of topics. Here's a quick recap of some of the key points he discussed on Tuesday.
Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle is also in Indianapolis, and discussed what the club is looking for this year.
The NFLPA released the player team report cards, and the Texans players had pretty favorable thoughts on the franchise. The full report is HERE.
Coty Davis penned this piece on the Texans and the running back market in free agency.
Ryans talked with Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris yesterday after his press conference. You can watch it below.
Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast of "Payne & Pendergast" in the mornings on SportsRadio 610 covered the things they're watching with the Texans this week at the Combine.