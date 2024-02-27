DeMeco Ryans talks free agents, Draft at Combine | 1-Minute Recap

"We'll see" on Free Agents to be

The Texans have several notable players who are free agents when the new NFL year begins on March 13. Ryans was asked about running back Devin "Motor" Singletary, defensive end Jonathan Greenard and tight end Dalton Schultz.

He said positive things about each player, but also added "We'll see" when it came to whether or not each would return to Houston.

"When you talk about free agents, when you have that firsthand look of the guys who you've spent day after day with, you know them," Ryans said. "You know their strengths. You know their weaknesses. You know everything about the player. You know how they are when things get hot and heavy – like how do they handle it? So, I think there is an advantage to, 'Man, I know exactly who this guy is, I know exactly how he will respond,' as opposed to reaching for someone on another team that you may not have much information about."

Sky high on Harris

Linebacker Christian Harris is not a free agent, and he's coming back for his third NFL season in 2024. He logged 101 tackles last year, and steadily improved in the new defensive system Ryans implemented. Harris shined in the playoff win over Cleveland, picking off a pass for a score, dropping Joe Flacco for a 4th-down sack, and finishing the afternoon with two tackles for loss and eight tackles on the day.

Ryans still thinks the best is yet to come from the young linebacker.