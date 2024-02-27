 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
DeMeco Ryans talks free agents, Draft at Combine | 1-Minute Recap

Feb 27, 2024 at 03:00 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans met with the media on Tuesday in Indianapolis. The NFL Combine is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Ryans was asked about an array of topics. Here are some of the things he discussed, which you can read in less than 60 seconds.

The 2023 Texans Draft class will be tough to top. Houston used it's first two picks on players who eventually became the NFL's offensive and defensive rookies of the year in quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. The Texans also added a dynamic pass-catcher in receiver Tank Dell, interior offensive linemen in Jarrett Patterson and Juice Scruggs, who combined to start 13 games, along with a trio in linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson and defensive end Dylan Horton who all made contributions.

Ryans was asked how the Texans can top that 2023 crop, and he pointed to how difficult a proposition that is. But getting the right mental makeup is a start.

"We continue to add guys who fit the Texans' culture," Ryans said. "That's guys who are made of the right mindset, guys who have that relentless mindset, guys who are true competitors, guys who love football, guys who love pushing their teammates to be their best, guys who want to be the best at what they do. We add those type of players to our locker room, that's how we follow up a great draft last year."

"We'll see" on Free Agents to be

The Texans have several notable players who are free agents when the new NFL year begins on March 13. Ryans was asked about running back Devin "Motor" Singletary, defensive end Jonathan Greenard and tight end Dalton Schultz.

He said positive things about each player, but also added "We'll see" when it came to whether or not each would return to Houston.

"When you talk about free agents, when you have that firsthand look of the guys who you've spent day after day with, you know them," Ryans said. "You know their strengths. You know their weaknesses. You know everything about the player. You know how they are when things get hot and heavy – like how do they handle it? So, I think there is an advantage to, 'Man, I know exactly who this guy is, I know exactly how he will respond,' as opposed to reaching for someone on another team that you may not have much information about."

Sky high on Harris

Linebacker Christian Harris is not a free agent, and he's coming back for his third NFL season in 2024. He logged 101 tackles last year, and steadily improved in the new defensive system Ryans implemented. Harris shined in the playoff win over Cleveland, picking off a pass for a score, dropping Joe Flacco for a 4th-down sack, and finishing the afternoon with two tackles for loss and eight tackles on the day.

Ryans still thinks the best is yet to come from the young linebacker.

"The sky's the limit for Christian," Ryans said. "Christian is one of the fastest linebackers that I've had a chance to work with. Very explosive, instinctive player. I see last year as Christian's rookie year. That was his first year and I'm excited to see him build off of what he did last year."

