A signing, some boxing, and Forrest Gump | Daily Brew

Wednesday's Daily Brew is Day 1 of "The Desert". There will be no practices for the team until the start of training camp at the end of July. Nonetheless, there was news of a signing, a fun interview with a new Texan, and...Forrest Gump.
But first up, there were a slew of reports nationally and locally about the Texans and Defensive Lineman Maliek Collins agreeing to a contract extension. He's entering year three with the club, and he's been a consistent part of the defense in his time here.
Cool news to see about a guy we spent some time with earlier this offseason in Arizona. Collins is the co-owner of a boxing gym in Scottsdale, and we spent a Saturday morning there with him and his trainer. They work with pro athletes, pro boxers, soccer moms and many others. But their base clientele is a group of Parkinson's patients. If you've not already, please check out THIS POWERFUL STORY.
Elsewhere, we got a chance to catch up with "Motor". RB Devin Singletary covered a range of topics, from his excitement about the 2023 offense, to his nickname, to a whole lot more.
Another new Texan, LB Denzel Perryman, was profiled by Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. He's a hitter.
ELSEWHERE...