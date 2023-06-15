What was RB Devin Singletary booming back in the day? | Drew's Dozen

1) DD: Now that it's over, how did the offseason conditioning program go for you?

DS: I feel like it went smooth for me. A lot of fun meeting all the guys, getting to know the guys, the coaches. But it's been smooth overall.

2) DD: Take the money out of it. Why did you sign with the Texans?

DS: When I came in on the visit and met Coach DeMeco, met Coach Slo', there was a great energy. I'm a big energy guy. I like where we're headed. I feel like we're headed in the right direction, and I wanted to be a part of that.

3) DD: You said two names there: Head Coach Demeco Ryans and Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik. Let's start with Demeco. What are you seeing from him as a head coach?

DS: Man, it's just so natural to him. Guys are just following him. He's a natural leader. The guys gravitate towards him and listen to what he has to say. He's saying some real things and it's sticking.

4) DD: You can do some things in this Slowik offense, can't you?

DS: Yeah, man. A running back in this offense, man, you got a lot of opportunities. So I'm excited about that. Me and Dameon. I think we're going to be a good 1-2 punch.

5) DD: While you all are different backs, stylistically, you both can block well and catch passes out of the backfield, too. What's got you most energized in this offense about what you can do?

DS: I think you kind of hit on it. There are so many opportunities for the backs. Catching the ball out of the backfield, running the ball. Whatever it may be that they need me to do, I'm willing to do whatever it is to help the team. That's what I'm most excited about.

6) DD: You just brought up energy. One of the last times this building has been energized...you were here for it. It was the playoff game when you were with the Bills. What's it like playing in this place when it's going bananas?

DS: It was crazy. That was one of the craziest games that I played in. The atmosphere was off the chain. We definitely want to get it back there because it's tough for opponents coming in here and playing in a place like that.

7) DD: 'Motor' is your nickname. Is it true your dad also had that nickname?

DS: Yeah. It was basically passed down. I was 'Little Motor' when I was younger, but when I started playing ball, the nickname stuck from then to now. Everywhere I went, they called me 'Motor' from Little League to college to now.

8) DD: How much pride do you take in that?

DS: Man, I love it. It's me. That's who I am. Even some of my teammates call me 'Motor', so I love that nickname.

9) DD: What was first job?

DS: The NFL. I never really had a real 9-to-5 or anything. Of course, I helped around the house but I never had a real job.

10) DD: What was your first car?

DS: I had a Chevy Cruze. It was black. I put some 10's in the back, so it had some boom in there.

11) DD: What were you booming?

DS: Who knows? At the time it could have been Lil Wayne. NBA YoungBoy. Something like that.

12) DD: What was the first concert you ever attended?

DS: I haven't been to a concert yet.