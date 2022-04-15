AFC South Breakdown: Jacksonville Jaguars | Daily Brew

Apr 15, 2022 at 01:50 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

The AFC South has changed just a wee bit over the past month since the start of the new league year. Let's take a look at HOW drastic those changes have been, starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars. I'll do this for each AFC South team in my Daily Brews the next few weeks.

Front Office/Head coaching change
HBC Doug Pederson

Offensive player addition
WR Christian Kirk
WR Zay Jones
TE Evan Engram
OG Brandon Scherff (5x Pro Bowler, 1x All-Pro)

Defensive player additions
NT Foley Fatukasi
MLB Foye Oluokun
CB Darious Williams
DE Arden Key

Key losses
ILB Myles Jack (cap casualty)
C Brandon Linder
Franchised
LT Cam Robinson (again)

Projected Offensive Starting Lineup (Bold/Italics - new to the team in 2022)
QB - Trevor Lawrence
RB - James Robinson/Travis Etienne
WR - Christian Kirk
WR - Zay Jones
WR - Marvin Jones
TE - Evan Engram/Dan Arnold
LT - Cam Robinson
LG - Ben Bartch
C - Tyler Shatley
|RG - Brandon Scherff
RT - Jawaan Taylor

Projected Defensive Starting Lineup (Bold/Italics - new to the team in 2022)
DE - Roy Robertson-Harris
NT - Foley Fatukasi
DT - Malcolm Brown
DE - Josh Allen
MLB - Foye Oluokun
WLB - Shaq Quarterman
SLB - K'Lavon Chiasson
CB - Darious Williams
S - Rayshawn Jenkins
S - Andre Cisco
CB - Tyson Campbell

Jaguars Draft Situation (as it stands less than two weeks from the Draft)
1st round -1st overall
2nd round - 33rd overall
3rd round - 65th overall
3rd round - 70th overall
4th round - 106th overall
5th round - 157th overall
6th round - 180th overall
6th round - 188th overall
6th round - 198th overall
6th round - 199th overall
7th round - 223rd overall
7th round - 236th overall

Jaguars Draft needs (in no particular order)

  1. A twitchy defensive edge presence opposite Josh Allen - K'Lavon Chiasson might be a man without a position as new defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell takes over. It's not as if Chiasson has reached up and snatched away a starting spot with his play, though. He's been underwhelming after being a first-round pick in 2020. Either way, the Jaguars have plenty of options at number one at that position.
  2. Center - Tyler Shatley has played plenty over the years in place of Brandon Linder and they can feel confident with a veteran on the roster. However, they can certainly upgrade in this center draft class.
  3. Y-TE - The Jaguars need "a hand in the dirt and knock someone around" type. Engram and Arnold will catch everything under the sun in the passing game, but the Jaguars need to find a left, left tackle type who doesn't need to catch anything.
  4. Safety - I could see the Jaguars attacking the safety position early in the draft. Not pick number one overall early, but with either 33, 65 or 70.
  5. Offensive tackle - This is a little bit messy, so to speak, and a bit complicated. Current starting LT Cam Robinson was franchised again this offseason, so either this is the year he proves it and stays long-term, or the Jaguars need to move on after the season. RT Jawaan Taylor wasn't franchised but he's in the last year of his rookie deal. If Robinson and Taylor perform well, they'll get extended and 2020 2nd round selection Walker Little can back them up for a while. But, BUT, my gut tells me that at least one of those starters won't be around in 2023, not to mention the fact that Little hasn't quite proven he's ready to handle either of those spots.
  6. Stack/off the ball linebacker - Signing Foye Oluokun was a major coup, but there isn't a ton around him after Myles Jack was waived as a cap casualty.

OVERALL

I've seen plenty of pundits eyeing the Jacksonville Jaguars as a surprise team in 2022 and the main reason is the marriage of 2021 1st overall Trevor Lawrence and head coach Doug Pederson. Those experts will be 1000% correct if Lawrence takes a massive step in his development under the former Super Bowl winning coach. The Jaguars certainly won March with the signings on offense, in particular, but they've got plenty of Offseason winning trophies from previous years', uh, wins. A free agent splurge paid off handsomely just once in 2017. But, that team is completely gone and it's up to Pederson and Lawrence to resurrect this franchise. No pressure at all, guys, then again, if I had to bet on a pairing to take on that task, it'd be these two.

2022 Ticketing Information

Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.

Related Content

news

Special teams looking to build in 2022 | Daily Brew

With returning special teams players and new players on the way, Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross can't help his optimism heading into Year 2.

news

Picks Palooza | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his excitement for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lovie Smith a big reason for Kirksey, Grugier-Hill to re-sign | Daily Brew

LBs Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill wanted to return to the Houston Texans to play for Lovie Smith as head coach.

news

Long wait over: Texans begin Offseason Conditioning Program | Daily Brew

The voluntary offseason conditioning program began Monday for the Texans at NRG Stadium.

news

What will the Texans do with multiple first round Draft picks? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris looks back at what teams with multiple first round 2021 NFL Draft picks did and how their picks' rookie seasons went.

news

Our best predictions for the Texans first five games of 2022

Texans Radio predicts the first five games of the 2022 Texans Schedule in the Schedule Pick 'Em contest presented by Caesars Rewards.

news

Whitney Waves Goodbye | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer looks back on Whitney Mercilus' career in the NFL.

news

It All Starts...1 Week From Today | Daily Brew

The Texans are a week away from starting their voluntary offseason conditioning program.

news

Edge defenders on the Texans 2022 schedule | Daily Brew

John Harris writes about the edge defenders on the Houston Texans schedule for 2022.

news

Texans offseason program begins April 11 | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are less than two weeks away from the start of the 2022 offseason program, according to Head Coach Lovie Smith.

news

The role assistant coaches play in draft prep process | Daily Brew

General Manager Nick Caserio explained the important role Texans assistant coaches play in NFL Draft preparation.

Advertising