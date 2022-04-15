AFC South Breakdown: Jacksonville Jaguars | Daily Brew

The AFC South has changed just a wee bit over the past month since the start of the new league year. Let's take a look at HOW drastic those changes have been, starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars. I'll do this for each AFC South team in my Daily Brews the next few weeks.

Jaguars Draft Situation (as it stands less than two weeks from the Draft) 1st round -1st overall 2nd round - 33rd overall 3rd round - 65th overall 3rd round - 70th overall 4th round - 106th overall 5th round - 157th overall 6th round - 180th overall 6th round - 188th overall 6th round - 198th overall 6th round - 199th overall 7th round - 223rd overall 7th round - 236th overall

OVERALL

I've seen plenty of pundits eyeing the Jacksonville Jaguars as a surprise team in 2022 and the main reason is the marriage of 2021 1st overall Trevor Lawrence and head coach Doug Pederson. Those experts will be 1000% correct if Lawrence takes a massive step in his development under the former Super Bowl winning coach. The Jaguars certainly won March with the signings on offense, in particular, but they've got plenty of Offseason winning trophies from previous years', uh, wins. A free agent splurge paid off handsomely just once in 2017. But, that team is completely gone and it's up to Pederson and Lawrence to resurrect this franchise. No pressure at all, guys, then again, if I had to bet on a pairing to take on that task, it'd be these two.